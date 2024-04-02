Dragons grant disgruntled star Zac Lomax's release request

St George Illlawarra has granted wantaway winger Zac Lomax a release from the final two years of his deal with the club, confirming the 24-year-old will depart Wollongong at season's end.
Lomax's future has been the hottest topic surrounding the club this season since new coach Shane Flanagan opted to shift him from his preferred centre position to the right wing outside Jack Bird.
His performances on the flank have been eye-catching enough to attract the attention of new Blues coach Michael Maguire but have done nothing to weaken the Temora product's desire to play in the centres elsewhere.
Parramatta coach Brad Arthur confirmed his club's interest in Lomax's services on Monday, saying his club had gone "through the front door" in enquiring about the NSW Origin prospect.
The Eels are reportedly willing to take Lomax on immediately, but the Dragons confirmed on Tuesday that he will see out 2024 in the Red V.
"By finalising this decision now, it provides both Zac and the club with clarity regarding the future, allowing us time to strategise for the upcoming seasons," Dragons CEO Ryan Webb said.
"This arrangement enables the Dragons to focus on refining our Top 30 roster and utilising additional cap space, while Zac can pursue his future endeavours with another club."
The club also confirmed it will not contribute to any deal for Lomax at another club, with the door left slightly ajar for a release before the season's out if a player swap acceptable to coach Shane Flanagan can be agreed upon.
"What do I want for it? I want something very, very good for it, if I'm going to swap him or let him out of his contract," Flanagan told Triple M on Sunday.
"It'll be the top two or three players at any club because that's where he is at our club. I'm making sure I play hard ball on this one, the club has got to come out of it as a positive."
Flanagan added in Tuesday's club statement that he is confident he will still see the best of Lomax this season should he see it out as a Dragon.
"Zac has consistently demonstrated his talent and dedication to the club, especially in the face of external noise," Flanagan said.
"We have full confidence that he will maintain his high level of performance for the remainder of the season, benefiting all those associated with the Dragons."
