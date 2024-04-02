The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Group 9

Dragons grant disgruntled star Zac Lomax's release request

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated April 2 2024 - 5:49pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Dragons have granted Zac Lomax a release from the final two years of his deal with the club. Picture by Anna Warr
The Dragons have granted Zac Lomax a release from the final two years of his deal with the club. Picture by Anna Warr

St George Illlawarra has granted wantaway winger Zac Lomax a release from the final two years of his deal with the club, confirming the 24-year-old will depart Wollongong at season's end.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.