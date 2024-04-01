The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Power line builder changes course to bypass Riverina town

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
April 1 2024 - 5:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new high voltage power lines will have to cross the Murray River somewhere between Kerang and Swan Hill.
The new high voltage power lines will have to cross the Murray River somewhere between Kerang and Swan Hill.

The NSW builder of that state's section of the VNI West high voltage power lines has changed course.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.