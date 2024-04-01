The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Near and far: Gooden family reunion draws in 150 members

Emily Anderson
By Emily Anderson
April 1 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Gooden family reunion saw 150 people gather over the Easter long weekend at a paddock in Galore. Picture by Tom Dennis
The Gooden family reunion saw 150 people gather over the Easter long weekend at a paddock in Galore. Picture by Tom Dennis

Visitors from New York, Denver, Sydney, and everywhere in between united at a Galore farm paddock over Easter, with their DNA the one thing in common.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Anderson

Emily Anderson

Reporter

Emily is a reporter for The Daily Advertiser in the Riverina, NSW. Originally from Sydney, Emily has previously worked across Western Sydney and Regional NSW. Making the move to Wagga in February 2024, she is excited to learn the ins and outs of the Riverina. Got a story? Flick an email to emily.anderson@austcommunitymedia.com.au Follow on insta @emilywyanderson

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.