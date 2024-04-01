Near and far: Gooden family reunion draws in 150 members

Visitors from New York, Denver, Sydney, and everywhere in between united at a Galore farm paddock over Easter, with their DNA the one thing in common.
The gathering was the first Gooden family reunion, and saw 150 people show up for a weekend of celebration, camping, and reminiscing, with the party lasting until 4am each night.
The group was made up of three generations descended from Andrew and Lois Gooden - the 10 Gooden siblings, their 40 children, and 27 grandchildren. Ages ranged from six months to 74 years old.
"It's like a big teddy bear's picnic, there's nothing but love in the air," Peter Gooden, 69, said.
"I said 'isn't it amazing', the group was a very young vibrant group, the average would have been around 35."
With the addition of partners, cousins and family friends, the group easily filled a large marquee for the main event which was a long lunch on Saturday.
"We had it set up with all sorts of things for the kids, swings and a playground," the weekend's emcee said.
"It was like being on a big huge camp in the bush."
The property, which was previously called Glen Oak, has been in the family since it was bought by John and Helen Gooden who moved with their 15 children in 1920.
Decided by a coin toss in 1962, the part of the farm now known as Wendouree became Andrew and Lois Gooden's, who built the farm from the ground up and raised their 10 children.
The reunion converted the property from farm to caravan park to welcome the hoards of family members and friends, with over 80 guests camping on site.
For many Goodens, being at Wendouree reunited with family brought back nostalgic childhood memories that they passed on and laughed about over the weekend.
For some, being on a farm was less familiar.
"A couple of my young grandchildren had never been on a farm before and they were raving about it," Mr Gooden said.
"They kids went down to the creek and caught stacks of yabbies, it really captured their imagination big time.
"We tell them all this stuff about what we did as kids, and when they actually experienced it themselves, they thought it was wonderful."
Following a catered long lunch, the Goodens sat down for an afternoon of storytelling, poetry, and music.
"We all fancy ourselves as homegrown poets," Mr Gooden said.
"As a result, the poetry went for at least two hours, some were deep and meaningful, some was flippant nonsense.
"About three of the poems all had cricket as a centrepiece, involving some sort of accident or great moment."
Music was also a highlight, with some family members cracking out the pianos, and guitars and performing for the crowd.
From classic old-style songs like Old Colonial Boy to 60s crowd pleasers like House of the Rising Sun the gathering merrily enjoyed a singalong together.
"It was a real buzz," Mr Gooden said.
