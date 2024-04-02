Your say: Bring back The All Day Sucker to battle Central Wagga debris

In response to WWCC News (Weekend Advertiser, March 23) and "Where do I Leave the Leaves?"
Firstly my understanding is that the "inner suburb trees" are not "maple trees" as mentioned in the article but plane trees.
It appears WWCC no longer have the necessary street sweeping vehicles in their fleet. The plane trees are not maintained to an appropriate manageable height, therefore, more leaves, more twigs, more bark, more seed pod balls (catkins), more work for residents and more work for the street sweeper.
These trees can grow to 30 metres, how are residents and the street sweeper meant to manage the removal of this amount of leaves each autumn?
It would be fabulous to return to the early 1990s when the street sweeper swept the streets regularly.
There was also a street sweeping machine called "The All Day Sucker" and WWCC noted each day in the Daily Advertiser newspaper, which streets residents could expect the street sweeper. Unfortunately, residents now have to make do with what street sweeper is available.
Since the 1990s the plane trees have grown much taller and therefore more leaves and debris from a tree that should have been planted in a more suitable location such as a park or paddock, rather than so close to houses and footpaths.
Director Infrastructure Services Mr Warren Faulkner has suggested that residents use their FOGO bin for leaves and sticks that fall in our yards.
He also suggests to use the plane tree leaves for mulch. Residents would require more than one FOGO bin each week, especially during autumn months and several come the month of June.
Has he ever tried to mulch the plane tree leaves - they don't break down especially with the itchy, fluffy, seed pod balls (catkins) in the mix? Imagine the size of a garden that would use the mulch from trees of this size? Certainly not in my Central Wagga block.
Regarding the scattering of the leaves onto the road, in an attempt to make it easier for the street sweeper - this blocks up the gutters if it rains, however, come May-June there is no other option but to continually rake the knee deep leaves onto the road and yes they are piled up high - there is no other option.
The hiring of an additional sweeper from 15th April for two months is an absolute necessity and so very welcomed.
It would be great if Council's media department could put a notice on their Facebook page or website advising residents which streets the street sweeper is likely to be headed each day.
Another suggestion ... A couple of years ago all WWCC vehicles were to be fitted with GPS trackers, if these trackers have been installed in the WWCC fleet, maybe residents could follow on the Facebook page where the street sweeper is?
A similar example of this: The City of Lethbridge in Canada, residents are able follow where the snow plough machines are at and can prepare in advance.
Anything to enable residents the opportunity to move vehicles from the roadway, and to sweep excess leaves out onto the road in preparation to make it easier for the street sweeper to negotiate the huge task especially during the autumn months in Central Wagga, is welcomed.
World record increases in average global temperatures per annum have now become common-place.
It surely must be obvious to most people that in only a few years the continuation of record world average temperatures will make planet Earth impossible to support life.
Scientific research makes it perfectly clear it is the burning of fossil fuels, coal natural gas and oil to produce energy, that is causing the increasing average world temperatures.
Why then does the burning of fossil fuels dominate our energy-producing needs when alternate energy-producing means are presently available that can stop the ever-increasing world temperatures?
This is a no-brainer.
Do you have something to get off your chest?
Send your letters to the editor to letters@dailyadvertiser.com.au, or simply click here to submit your letter.
You can also leave your comments directly on articles published on our website, dailyadvertiser.com.au. Simply scroll to the bottom of the story and let us know your thoughts on the issues of the day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.