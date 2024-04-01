Lotto win call 'worth interrupting' Riverina man's Netflix sesh

A Harden man who almost didn't answer his ringing phone has declared it was a worthy move when the voice at the end of the line announced his lotto win.
He was so engrossed in the Netflix movie that it was a close call on picking up the mobile, he told a The Lott official who was keen to confirm his $848,000 division one Saturday Lotto win.
"Oh my god! How good is that?" he told The Lott.
"I was just sitting here watching a movie on Netflix.
"I nearly didn't answer the phone. But this was well worth interrupting the movie for."
The man, who bought his winning ticket locally at the Harden Newsagency and does so each week with "random numbers that I've kept playing over the years", hopes the cash will help bring retirement forward down the track.
The winning numbers in Saturday Lotto draw 4455 were 44, 42, 43, 15, 12 and 9, with supplementary numbers 18 and 36.
He was the only NSW division one winner of six across the country, with four people in Victoria and another in Queensland each pocketing almost $850,000.
The Harden man is the first division one winner locally in more than two decades, Harden Newsagency owners Simon and Dallas Watts said.
"We will celebrate this great news with our customers, and it will certainly create a huge buzz in our small township," Simon said.
"Small rural towns are suffering at the moment and this win will hopefully give the town a sense of luck.
"We wish our winner the best and hope the win will be very satisfying."
It comes less than two weeks after a millionaire was made of a Gundagai shopper who secured a Monday night Lotto ticket that scooped the pool.
The mystery player held the only division one winning entry in Monday and Wednesday Lotto draw 4374, drawn on March 18, and took home a total prize of $1 million.
