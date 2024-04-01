Fundraisers kick off month of Lake Albert laps for youngster's cancer fight

Support for Wagga toddler's cancer battle continues, with friends and family putting on their sneakers and circling Lake Albert every day of April.
Fundraiser organisers are inviting anyone to join them as they walk every day to raise awareness and funds for two-year-old Tylan who is undergoing leukemia treatment in Sydney with his mother Kylie Hampton.
The group is open to anyone, and will meet at Apex Park at 5:30pm, and walk the 5.5 kilometre loop every day of April.
Rachelle Williams-Pitts is a good friend of Ms Hampton, and says that Tylan is like a nephew to her.
After Tylan's diagnosis of juvenile myelomoncytic leukaemia in December 2023, she along with and other family and friends have thrown all their weight into rallying community support for Tylan and his mother.
"We're just going to walk around and chat with people on the Lake," Ms Williams-Pitts said.
"We're not going big, really huge, just something small in the Riverina."
Aiming to clock up 165 kilometres by the end of the month, Ms Williams-Pitts believes the fundraiser will increase awareness and support for Tylan within the Wagga community.
The money will go towards living expenses for Ms Hampton and Tylan who have been living at Randwick Children's Hospital since beginning treatment in December 2023.
The charity walk is another idea from the friends of Tylan's single-mother Kylie who created a Facebook group, GoFundMe, and community donation tins.
"We've made some shirts for Tylan for people to purchase, and we'll wear them while we walk the lake," Ms Williams-Pitts said.
"I'm hoping we can raise enough money, if not, I'm going to put my hand up to cut all my hair off.
"It's halfway down my back."
They'll also hold raffle competitions for Tylan, with local businesses donating vouchers and a family member providing Indigenous art.
Many local Wagga businesses have accepted the donation tins created by Tylan's supporters and customers have been quick to support the cause.
On March 14, Tylan received a bone marrow transplant from his older brother Kye-Ray, 5.
The transplant was successful, and the family were told that Tylan's cells are growing.
"The doctor said to Kylie that his bone marrow is the healthiest they're seen come through the hospital in six years, they were really impressed with it," Ms Williams-Pitts said.
Donations can be made online at gofund.me/b82d7b40.
For information on how you can support and "Walk for Tylan" you can follow the Tylans Journey Facebook page.
