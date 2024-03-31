Mares battle out tight finish to provide ultimate success for connections

It was the closest of finishes in the Riverina Championships Mares Final but Jackie Gibson was already celebrating well before the judge posted the numbers.
Either way Gibson was going to own the winner.
In the end it was Not To Be Denied who edged out Eye Keep Smiling to provide both Gibson and trainer Luke McCarthy the quinella in the $100,000 feature at Riverina Paceway on Sunday.
The Young-based owner was thrilled by the performances of both her mares.
"It didn't matter which one came through as we're just so grateful to have two of them in a race like this," Gibson said.
"It's an incredible feeling.
"We bred Eye Keep Smiling and the other filly I bought as a yearling and she came through our prep so I've known these girls for a long time.
"It's very, very satisfying."
Eye Keep Smiling ($2.50) came into the series off the back of group one success.
However the plan for Not To Be Denied ($3.90) was very different.
After a short but winless campaign last season, the five-year-old was set to be retired to the broodmare ranks.
However when she didn't get in foal Gibson elected to send her to McCarthy.
It's certainly paid off with the nose victory her biggest yet.
"I couldn't get her in foal so thought she could go back to work and earn some more money," she said.
"It's full credit to Luke and his team as he had said while the wraps were always on Eye Keep Smiling he said he other filly was just as good."
It also completed a big weekend for reisnman Jack Callaghan.
Fresh off winning the group one Bathurst Gold Crown on Saturday, Callaghan gave Not To Be Denied every opportunity for success.
Looking to make the most of a front-row draw, with all his main rivals starting from the back, Callaghan went to the lead from barrier five before handing over to the stablemate.
However Not To Be Denied was still able to out sprint her Eye Keep Smiling in a 25.5-second last quarter to secure the biggest win of her career.
Callaghan thought things panned out perfectly.
"I was pretty confident with having the front-row draw over the main dangers," Callaghan said.
"She was able to get to the front pretty soft, then got a nice trail.
"She still had a big job to do at the top of the straight but in a 25.5 last quarter she's made up a length so it was a big win."
Not only did Callaghan pick up two feature wins across the weekend but hit the ground running at Riverina Paceway.
He won the first two races on the card for Young couple Stacey Hardy and Nick Hargreaves.
Dorristothepaythebill was able to score his first win at attempt eight before Backwards First made it two wins in her last four starts.
After setting the track record two years ago, Riverina Paceway continues to be a happy hunting ground for the 22-year-old.
"It's been a track I love coming to," Callaghan said.
"It's obviously a really good facility, a great track and good racing so it's enjoyable - especially when you can get some success."
