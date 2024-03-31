Big weekend for Hewitt family with feature success a plenty

Brad Hewitt completed an almost perfect weekend at Riverina Paceway on Sunday.
Just hours after tasting group one success with Bittersweet in the Bathurst Gold Tiara, the Goulburn horseman added another big win to his credit as Extreme Sea swamped his rivals to take out the Riverina Championship entires and geldings final.
Combining with his father Dave, Hewitt made the decision not to head into the sprint lane.
It worked wonders as Extreme Sea launched a withering burst to take out the $100,000 feature.
At just his seventh start, the four-year-old was able to get the better of his much more seasoned rivals.
Hewitt was impressed by his finishing speed.
"He's just a little jet," Hewitt said.
"He can do what other horses can't.
"He's just getting it all together and learning a bit more race craft.
"Even this time in from the heat to today, and even last prep, it feels like he's really matured and doing things like a horse should."
Extreme Sea finished second in his heat at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday.
However the $3.90 chance was able to turn the tables on Don Hugo ($6.50), who finished seven metres away in second, after being able to take advantage of a front row draw this time around.
"He was running out the whole way up the straight, even with a horse outside he was still really green and didn't know what to do," Hewitt said.
"When he got to the front, as he's not used to doing that, not even at home in track work, he was poking along pretty good but when the favourite (Brooklyn Bridge) come I thought it would be a really good one to sit on and it would get us to where we had to be.
"It all worked out good."
While Hewitt feels Extreme Sea is a better race horse this time in, he still was hesitant to take him to the inside.
Instead he shifted across three rivals to find clear running in the straight.
And once he did the contest was all over.
"He's that way inclined and when he sprints he wants to run up the track a little bit," Hewitt said.
"Luke (McCarthy's) horse (Don Hugo) was three wide and half a length in front so it made my decision a bit easier as I was worried I wouldn't be able to get him down in there so when the opportunity was there to come to the outside I was more than happy to do that."
Goulburn trainer Dave Hewitt, with bred and owns the gelding with his wife Maree, was thrilled to see the son of Well Said really show what he's made of.
Especially against some much more experienced rivals.
"It's a big ask but he's got a lot of ability," Hewitt said.
"It took a long time just to get the manners a bit right but we've known for quite a while he's got a lot of ability."
Even the experienced trainer admitted he'd lost his sight of his hope as he came across the heels of his rivals.
However it was certainly a standout finish.
"I lost him sitting in the grandstand looking for him up the inside but he's just a super little horse," Hewitt said.
A dazzling burst to find the line only added to a massive weekend for Brad Hewitt.
Following on from group one success at Bathurst, the Goulburn trainer-driver was able to take out the Wagga Pacers Cup at Riverina Paceway on Sunday.
After drawing the inside of the second row, Hewitt knew he was going to need some luck.
It didn't really eventuate as he got held up along the pegs, however the former Kiwi was still able to overcome the traffic to storm to the finish.
He edged out former Riverina pacer Blazing Home, who was forced to do plenty of work after racing without cover from his wide alley, to win by a half neck in a fast mile rate of 1:53.3.
Hewitt was impressed with his efforts.
"It's been a good weekend," Hewitt said.
"I thought he would be able to win if things went his way and luckily it all panned out."
Bluto charged home to win at Menangle in his first Australian start.
Being only second up, Hewitt elected to stay on the pegs early.
It ended up being a winning move.
"They went a little bit harder than I thought, Brooklyns Best's form is better than what it reads so I thought she'd be able to got to the straight but within about 50 metres started to get a bit tired, so he did a good job to still pick up when it was losing ground," Hewitt said.
"He's got plenty of ability but he still has to iron a few things out with him as what he did after the line wasn't real good but he can definitely go."
Bluto veered out dramatically after crossing the line.
Hewitt wasn't sure what happened but he certainly hopes it was a one-off after the four-year-old made it two wins in as many starts since joining Hewitt's team.
He hopes the cup win is just the start.
