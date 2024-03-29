Snippets from the Riverina's storied past

Liberal Party candidate Daryl Maguire claimed victory in the state election seat of Wagga, although the National Party's Jim Booth has not yet conceded defeat with the seat going down to preferences in a very close result.
Three masked bandits staged a terrifying hold up Wagga's Ziegler Avenue store with owners John and Clare Jones held at gunpoint.
Kooringal Colts claimed their sixth successive Wagga and District Cricket Association premiership.
Thirty-two Ladysmith residents attended a public meeting to discuss concerns regarding a proposal for the Ladysmith feedlot to increase its stocking by 30 per cent.
NRMA donated $5000 towards a fundraising campaign to purchase a new school bus for Willans Hill School students.
Riverina Olive Oil, the brainchild of two local couples, Michael and Janette Kendall and Chris and Wendy White, took top honours in the Class 3 Australian Extra Virgin Olive Oil (minimum 80 per cent one variety) category at the Sydney Royal Fine Foods Show.
Turvey Park Public School leadership team has captains, Jessica Smith and Daniel Cornwell with vice-captains, Christina McMillan, and Alex Whiticker.
Local woman Pat Ceely has compiled a book celebrating 100 years of education at Matong Public School.
Graham Pitman has been honoured by the Wagga and District Junior Australian Football Association for his tireless contribution as official recorder over the past eight years.
More than 100 of Australia's leading horse vaulters are contesting the fourth National Championship Titles at the Charles Sturt University Equestrian Centre.
A Wagga Home Buyers Protection Association, with Doug Pratt as chairman, has been formed and is investigating several initiatives including preparation of a list of recommended home builders in Wagga.
Mrs Y Braid, Mr W Casperson and Mr Col White represented the 2WG Old Peoples Home Trust in signing a contract with builders Siebels Bros for additions to the Nan Roberts Community Centre at The Haven.
Wagga Commerce Permanent Building Society chairman, Mr Arthur Galloway, presented Mrs Sylvia Geaghan with a cheque for $100 as a bonus for being the 10,000th investor with the Commerce Permanent.
Les Seaman of Seaman's Shoe Store purchased Brown's Building in Baylis Street for $180,000 at an auction conducted by Hore and Davies at which more than 50 people crammed into the 2WG Wollundry Room.
Judy Heckendorf and Marion Cowell were two of the 12 contestants in the SDRA Racing Princess quest, which was judged by Stan Sadlier, Bev Buntain and Rella Adair before the Wagga Races.
Students at the Riverina College of Advanced Education returned to lectures following a two-day boycott last week as a delegation met with Member for Wagga and Assistant Treasurer in NSW, Mr Wal Fife to put their case for higher allowances.
Mr WW Horsley was elected president and Mr BWA McGeoch, senior vice-president at a public meeting held recently to form a polo club to serve the Wagga district.
At least 17 and possibly 19 teams will line up in the Wagga Men's Hockey Association 1974 competition starting soon.
Huthwaites are selling "Speedie" Radiators with infra-red beam for $18.25 and "Fyrside" Kerosene room heaters for $42.50.
Easter bargains at Huthwaites include Birds Eye Whiting Fillets, 12 oz for 79 cents, Sunwhite Rice, 1kg for 39 cents and Red Apples, 36 cents per dozen.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.