'Biggest crowd': Good Friday celebrations kick-off at strawberry farm

Bidgee Strawberries and Cream was the place to be on Good Friday, drawing in its biggest Easter crowd to date.
From live music, goat and sheep feeding, face-painting and pony rides to strawberry picking, live music and Easter egg hunting, the unique Wagga attraction an endless list of fun activities for all ages to enjoy.
Bidgee Strawberries and Cream owner Michael Cashen said this year they welcomed a record crowd through the gates.
"We had the biggest crowd of 1700 people through the gates," he said.
"We also had eight Easter egg hunts."
The farm opened to guests at 11am with early birds lining up more than 20 minutes in advance and the line more than half the length of the street the farm is located on.
Mr Cashen said it was good to see so many people supporting a local business.
"It was a great day and it was lovely to see locals getting behind locals," he said.
Some people travelled from as far as Young, Hay and Griffith to enjoy the unique Easter offering.
