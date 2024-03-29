Fish and chip frenzy keeping 50-year-old shop in business

Fish and chip shops across Wagga had to prepare weeks in advance to tackle the influx of Good Friday orders flowing in on the day and in the lead up.
New Oceanic Take Away began taking pre-orders two weeks before Good Friday across both of its stores.
Owner John Spanos said opening both of his sites for Good Friday was a no brainer.
"Every fish and chip shop in the city would be open today - it's Good Friday," he said.
"You would be silly not to open.
"It's our biggest day of the year."
For decades the take away shops have been servicing the community on Good Friday, but the numbers never seem cease to amaze the staff.
"We opened pre-orders two weeks ago," he said.
"It's been pretty full on with pre-orders which is a good sign for us and we're expecting a good crowd for lunch and dinner as well.
"Hopefully everything will sell out."
The family run business has been the place to go on Good Friday for decades.
"We've opened every single Easter every Easter for 50 years," Mr Spanos said.
It fact, this year marks the 50th anniversary of the Morgan Street sites opening, while the Kooringal site has been running for about 12 years.
