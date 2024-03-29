The Daily Advertiser
First-time owners gear up for Wagga Gold Cup day after Future Fund's win

MM
By Matt Malone
March 29 2024 - 12:32pm
Some happy owners, in front of Future Fund and trainer Maddy Collins, celebrate the win at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Thursday. Picture by Murrumbidgee Turf Club
A GROUP consisting of many first-time owners are looking forward to having a runner on Wagga Gold Cup day after Future Fund's maiden victory at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Thursday.

MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

