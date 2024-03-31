Your say: 'Disturbing' letter-droppers need to grow up, get a life

We'd like to know who's been dropping these disturbing letters into our letter boxes around Wagga Wagga lately.
Nobody wants to join any of these groups that promote racism and these sort of people need to grow up and get a job and a life.
If anyone gets one of those letters in the mail then the best idea is to scrunch it up and toss it into the garbage or fire pit if they have one.
Another option is to go to your local hardware store and pick up a no junk mail sign and let's hope that these idiots read it and adhere to it
The use of nuclear energy is being debated around Australia.
Many people forget that we already have one nuclear power plant at Lucas Heights which produces medical radioisotopes from which many cancer patients have benefited.
There are many pros and cons to be discussed.
Perhaps we do not need a referendum on the issue but if all those interested could gather at a suitable venue to thrash out a solution, then I am sure it would be done with great fervour and passion.
It would indeed be a mass debate.
When you're out and about in your communities, if you get a chance, can you mention that the Christians, some of them at least, have been receiving revelations about an invasion of Australia.
This, of course, comes from dreams, visions and prophecies that The Lord has been sending for some years. Since the 1970s actually.
I make this request because the public is getting short changed. Too few people in government are paying attention to the needs of Defence. The people are being neglected as politicians/bureaucrats fight and squabble. Conscription should already be happening. The ADF should already be out there prepping our communities. Councils need a plan to maintain law and order if war breaks out in the region yet do they have one?
I appreciate your commitment to helping set things straight in this matter so the people can get prepped. The clouds of war are already spreading in Europe. After Europe it could be us.
Keep praying for Australia. Christian revival will save this great country. If we are for God, He is for us.
God bless.
Further to the article about Archbishop Francis Carroll by Taylor Dodge, few people would have known that following his retirement to Wagga, "Father Francis" (as he preferred to be known), would periodically undertake a round trip of around three hours from Wagga to Barellan to celebrate Sunday Mass for parishioners in that town which had been left without a resident priest for a good many years.
In his mid-80s and suffering indifferent health, Father Francis nevertheless made this trip for quite some time, demonstrating what a caring person he was.
My wife and I happened to be in Barellan visiting friends on one of the occasions Father Francis was there and we joined him for coffee afterwards, which was his normal practice before returning to Wagga.
I had met Father Francis a number of times prior to his retirement and always found him to be "a man of the people".
May he rest in peace.
