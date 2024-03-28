McCarthy on board for key drives at Riverina Paceway's biggest meeting

Luke McCarthy has been given approval to take the reins for Riverina Paceway's biggest day.
The leading driver, who won two of the four Riverina Championships heats on Tuesday, appealed a seven-day suspension which would have ruled him out of the carnival.
While the results of Thursday's appeal have not been handed down, McCarthy is allowed to drive with the decision is pending.
After winning heats with Eye Keep Smiling and Don Hugo on Tuesday night, McCarthy is pleased to be allowed to keep the drives for the two $100,000 features.
It's been around 2500 drives since his last suspension and after pleading not guilty in the first instance thought the appeal went well.
Eye Keep Smiling has drawn barrier eight in the mares feature on Sunday.
Coming off a strong display in her heat, McCarthy believes the draw should suit in the final.
"Eye Keep Smiling couldn't have been more impressive and has a good trailing draw," McCarthy said.
However he was also pleased with the performance of his other runner Not To Be Denied, who ran multiple group one winner Major Delight to a half neck.
She has come up with barrier seven and the Cobbitty horseman expects it will only help her chances.
"I thought Not To Be Denied went really good the other day, has a front row draw and will improve heaps from the run," McCarthy said.
"She hadn't had a run in 270 days so she's going to improve."
Jack Callaghan will take the drive.
McCarthy qualified three for the entires and geldings final but will stick with heat winner Don Hugo.
Callaghan will drive Sweetheart Bart while Michael Stanley retains the drive on Waratah Lou
McCarthy believes each has something going for them heading into the final.
"Waratah Lou has a good place chance from the draw (nine), I thought Sweetheart Bart ran a really good race the other day and will improve with the run and Don Hugo has been going super at Menangle and ran up to that form at Menangle," he said.
He rated Jarrod Alchin's pair Brooklyn Bridge and Missed The Truth as the biggest dangers.
However with most of the fancied runners drawn the back row in the finals it makes both 2270-metre races a lot more tactical.
"It will make for some good racing," McCarthy said.
The appeal also allows for the 41-year-old to drive at Bathurst's big night on Saturday.
He will steer the Riverina-owned Kima in the group one Bathurst Gold Tiara, which he also trains, and will also be aboard Soho Fury in the group one Bathurst Gold Crown.
