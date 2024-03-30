Wagga woman on a mission one of three in the running for state title

They are all driving change in their respective fields but they have one thing in common - a passion to contribute to the rural and regional communities they call home.
A focus on female-led youth mental health, the creation of digital platform for speech pathology and a drive to integrate sustainable practises in the fashion industry has earned these three woman the title as finalists for the 2024 NSW/ACT AgriFutures Rural Women's Award.
Rebecca Keeley, Rae Knopik and Ruby Riethmuller have been recognised for their impressive contributions to rural and regional communities.
Ms Riethmuller is the founder and director of Womn-Kind, which is a female-led youth mental health organisation on a mission to close the gap in effective wellbeing education and support for adolescent girls and gender-diverse young people.
"Being recognised made me feel even more committed to continuing to improve the access young people living in rural areas have to effective, engaging and largely-preventative mental health support," Ms Riethmuller said.
"I would love to think that any girl who calls the country home can look up to the women involved in this award as role models, and feel a stronger sense of hope, belief, inspiration and promise for themselves."
Ms Keeley is the founder of Yarn, an innovative digital health platform with a mission to tackle the obstacles of geographical isolation, increasingly challenging service delivery options, and growing waitlists for speech pathology services across the country.
"I'm incredibly grateful to be considered among such profoundly impressive, trailblazing women from rural and remote parts of NSW/ACT," Ms Keeley said.
"It is a blessing to be recognised with other women demonstrating tenacity and change in their respective fields like we hope to do in the allied health space, and I cannot wait to learn and grow with the other finalists."
Ms Knopik is the founder and director of GREN, who are at the forefront of integrating sustainable practices in the fashion industry, particularly within rural communities.
"Recognising rural women, in both their achievements and in their lived experiences, serves as a reminder of the power of collective action in creating lasting environmental and social change," Ms Knopik said.
"Celebrating rural women for their work is vital because people in rural areas stand at the frontlines of experiencing and tackling the dual challenges of environmental injustice and economic inequality."
AgriFutures managing director John Harvey said the AgriFutures Rural Women's Award provided state and territory winners a platform to build on their leadership skills to drive change in rural and regional Australia.
Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty congratulated the finalists for their outstanding contribution to their regional and rural communities.
"The diverse projects, businesses and programs these amazing women have founded is testament to their unique backgrounds, experiences and expertise. It is important awards like this acknowledge and celebrate women who are leading the long-term success of our regional communities," Ms Moriarty said.
Minister for Women Jodie Harrison said the finalists were excellent examples of strong, resourceful and resilient regional women.
"The NSW government is investing in the people of rural and regional NSW. We are proud to support the award and celebrate the hard work and dedication of the three finalists," Ms Harrison said.
"The finalists all share a passion for advocating for a better quality of life for the people living in our regions, whether it is providing wellbeing education and support for adolescent girls and gender diverse young people, integrating sustainable practices in the fashion industry within rural communities or using innovative technology to improve healthcare across rural and remote Australia."
The winner of the NSW/ACT AgriFutures Rural Women's Award, who will be announced on May 2, will receive a $15,000 Westpac grant to support a project, business or program that will benefit rural industries, businesses and/or communities. The winner will also go on to compete for the national award in September.
For more information on the award https://agrifutures.com.au/opportunities/rural-womens-award/ NSW
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.