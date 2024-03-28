'It's a huge credit to him': Young forward earns first grade debut for MCUE

Talented young forward Zac Walker will make his first grade debut for Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes in their Good Friday season-opener against Wagga Tigers.
The 18-year-old has made an immediate impression at the Goannas since arriving at pre-season training in early December.
The Good Friday clash is one of the biggest games of the Riverina League season and Walker said he was looking forward to running out with the Goannas for the first time at senior level.
"Yeah I'm pretty excited," Walker said.
"Mainly just to get out there and have a kick and a taste of first grade footy, it should be good."
Walker made the move across to MCUE from Marrar where he has spent the past three years playing in the under 17.5 competition after graduating from Wagga Swans.
He revealed that a couple of close mates inspired the decision to give the Goannas a go and he believed that he's transitioned pretty well into his new club.
"It started off with just a few of my mates convincing me to come to a training in December at Mango," he said.
"Then I liked what I saw and how things were going, so it all went from there really.
"I was a little bit nervous at the start, but having Tristan Wheeler and Riley Cole around and having them help me migrate into the club was pretty good.
"Then Nelson (Foley) getting around me as well has made it a lot easier."
It's not very often that you can make such an impact in such a limited amount of time at a new club and Walker felt very privileged to get the senior nod so early in the season.
"Yeah I'm very grateful for the opportunity," he said.
"It doesn't come around very often, but it's a good experience and it boosts my confidence a little bit."
Walker feels he's had mixed success regarding his pre-season and trial game form, but has been happy just to keep building up his experience and learning from any mistakes he's made.
"I've been training pretty well," he said.
"Just going through the paces a little bit and getting ready for round one and going over everything.
"I definitely didn't play my best footy, but I was overall pretty happy with them.
"Just seeing how everything went on and developed, it was pretty good just to have a hit-out to see where I'm at and how I'm going."
Walker is one of a few new faces in the senior side at the Goannas and he feels they are in a great spot heading into the upcoming season.
"We've got a lot of depth which is really good," he said.
"We've got a lot of blokes fighting for spots so there's a really good competitive nature at the club.
"The side is looking pretty good and pretty solid."
The Tigers look to be a similar outfit on paper and Walker believed the two sides would have an entertaining battle on Friday night.
"I reckon it will be a great show," he said.
"Just two young teams battling it out who have very different sides to what they had last year, I reckon it will be a good game."
Goannas coach Nelson Foley has been impressed with Walker's efforts over the pre-season and said he's thoroughly deserved his spot in the first grade side.
"I'm really rapt for Zac and really excited for him," Foley said.
"He came to the club through a few mates and really arrived with no expectations.
"I think he was just looking for a change to enjoy his footy and to be honest he's come on in leaps and bounds since he got here.
"I think he's grown a few inches and he's put on a bit of size as well, so even from the time he arrived at the club to where he is now he seems to be a different player.
"It's just a huge credit to him and the work he's put in over the pre-season at a new club as a young guy and he gets to reap the rewards tomorrow night."
