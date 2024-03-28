The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Easter campers told to watch out for mosquito-borne viruses

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
March 28 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MLHD Mosquito Surveillance Senior Environmental Health Officer and Coordinator Tony Burns says insect repellent is a must this Easter. Picture by Taylor Dodge
MLHD Mosquito Surveillance Senior Environmental Health Officer and Coordinator Tony Burns says insect repellent is a must this Easter. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Eager Easter campers off to spend the long weekend on the riverside or outdoors are being told to take extra precautions with mosquito-born viruses a risk across the Riverina.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.