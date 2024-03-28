Teenage star hoping cycling team can claim three-peat at Academy Games

The Southern Sports Academy's cycling team will look to claim an incredible three-peat at the upcoming Academy Games being held in Wagga on April 12-14.
The stacked line-up have claimed back-to-back titles on their home turf and will look to extend their winning run in a few weeks time.
Hunter Behnke is one of the star riders in the team and believes having the home track advantage is a massive benefit.
"Yeah it's super good," Behnke said.
"I know all the tracks like the back of my hand, so it should be very helpful."
Behnke has competed at the games twice previously and admitted having that experience was invaluable heading into the top tier competition.
"It's going to help," he said.
"You know most of the riders as they come through because you see them quite a bit racing around Australia.
"So it's good to know what you are up against and it should be a good race."
Other star riders in the team include Behnke's twin brother Angus, Patrick McRae, Sydney Chittenden and Lexie Phillips.
All five have recently competed at a national level and Behnke admitted that having such a strong team gave them confidence heading into the games.
"Yeah it sure does," he said.
"We all know we are very strong riders, hopefully we'll be able to work together and get the win."
Behnke believes that both the Illawarra and Hunter academies would be their biggest competitors at the games, but also revealed there would also be a lot of competition internally.
"We'll all work together in the road race I believe," he said.
"But in the time trial and the crit everyone will be pushing themselves to see who comes out on top.
"Two years ago Sydney and I tied first, I didn't get to finish the full thing last year but we'll see if Sydney and I can go one two again this year."
Another team looking for gold medal success at the games is the golf team which has grown massively going from four members last year to seven locked in to compete at the upcoming games.
Harry Uphill is one of the seven young talented golfers set to represent the Southern Sports Academy at the games and he said he was excited for the upcoming competition.
"Yeah I am especially with it being the last Academy Games in Wagga, so it'll be special," Uphill said.
"It's great we are able to contest for the top division this year and we are able to play over three days this year rather than just the two."
Uphill was pretty confident in the team they have and believed they would be right in contention for the gold medal at the games.
"We've got a couple of kids off low handicaps," he said.
"Oliver Nelson plays off scratch, Henry Molloy he's off three and Jesse Barac is off three as well.
"So we have got a good squad there and we are all around the same age group.
"We are able to contest for division one, so we are probably right up there.
"We've got some good golfers in our team and a couple of them have had some good results, so their handicaps are coming down even more and we might be off something even lower at the Academy Games."
Uphill believed that the South East and Western Region academies would be the ones who would also be right in contention to take home the gold medal.
Southern Sports Academy chief executive officer Mark Calverley said it was fantastic they were able to play host to the upcoming games.
"Yeah we're absolutely looking forward to it," he said.
"It gives our athletes an opportunity to do what they want to do best and that's get onto the court, course and field and perform.
"They put a lot of effort into the build up of it in their training both from a skills perspective, but also in the gym.
"So to get out and compete against the best across the state and see where they line-up is a good opportunity for them."
The academy will have representatives across six of the seven events being held in the city including cycling, golf, hockey, netball, basketball and triathlon.
The only event the Southern Sports Academy won't compete in is volleyball.
