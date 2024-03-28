Calls to review fire truck designs after Black Summer firefighter death

A coroner has recommended Rural Fire Service truck designs be reviewed as part of a massive inquiry into the Black Summer fires, which claimed a Riverina firefighter's life.
Morven brigade member Samuel McPaul, 28, died near Jingellic on December 30, 2019, when the truck he was in rolled during a fire tornado.
As part of an inquest into the 2019-20 bushfires, which involved 78 sitting days and 44,500 pages of material, coroner Teresa O'Sullivan examined whether the vehicle used by the late man and his crew was fit for purpose.
The expectant father had been in the rear of the truck with Rodney O'Keeffe in a crew refuge area at a property when the vehicle was lifted by fierce winds and flipped, crushing Mr McPaul when it landed upside down.
Mr O'Keefe and driver Andrew Godde were injured during the impact.
Coroner Teresa O'Sullivan handed down 28 recommendations on Wednesday, March 27, including that the Rural Fire Service engages an expert body to examine potential rollover and falling object protection systems in fire trucks.
Experts told the inquest there were no crashworthiness or energy dissipation requirements for truck cabins to protect occupants during rollovers or tree falls.
The inquest heard there was a "regulatory vacuum".
"There was a consensus amongst the experts that engineering solutions need to be explored to maximise the protection of firefighters within RFS vehicles," the coroner said.
"The precise protection required needs further review and testing."
Mr McPaul was one of 25 people, including seven firefighters, who died in NSW during the season.
His mother, Cristine, told the inquest she still misses her son "every minute of every day."
"Anyone who knew Sam never forgot their connections with him, whether school friends, team mates, work colleagues or community members," she said in her testimonial.
"I am proud to have shared such a deep and close relationship with my son Sam.
"He was my only child, my best friend ... my entire world."
Mr McPaul's wife Megan said he had been excited about his family's future.
"His infectious smile, his heart of gold, his loud voice and, most of all, his love is missed each and every day by those who were closest to him," she said.
The coroner found the Upper Murray fire, known as the Green Valley, Talmalmo fire in NSW, was sparked by lightning on December 29, 2019, near the Woomargama National Park.
She said the fire "travelled at an astonishing pace", fed by dry fuels and unfavourable weather conditions.
The fire burnt until February 19, 2020.
Statewide, the Black Summer fires burnt for 240 days in a row, with the coroner noting they were some of the most catastrophic bushfires on record.
There were 2476 homes lost in NSW, with 106 structures burnt in towns including Jingellic, Ournie and Talmalmo.
Coroner O'Sullivan said it was important to recognise those who died.
"The immense loss this represents to their families, friends and communities is acknowledged," she said.
"I have been moved by the personal stories I have heard during this inquiry.
"The losses are immeasurable and the path to healing has no doubt been difficult.
"I offer my heartfelt condolences.
"This was a fire season like no other and the scale of loss is difficult to truly comprehend or adequately quantify."
Other recommendations include that the RFS reviews training surrounding the use of air tankers, that the service examines possible improvements to communication systems between aircraft and ground resources, and that the service works with the Bureau of Meteorology to develop fire-atmosphere coupled modelling and gains a better understanding of atmospheric instability during bushfires.
Further recommendations were directed to NSW Police and Essential Energy.
