Here's to a Happy Easter ... even with the hip pocket ooft factor

Good morning and happy Easter.
Just a quick note this morning, lest I inadvertently steal your attention away from a manic egg hunt or stir anyone from the deepening pile of crumpled foil wrappers that accumulate if one isn't too careful at this time of year.
While some of our team are on well-deserved breaks, others are still around doing what we love - catching up with the community, and bringing the news to you across our homepage.
The week leading into Easter has been a hectic one for many.
Between hat parade mania (did you see those amazing creations? No? Then keep scrolling down this email), stocking up on essentials (yes, I mean chocolate eggs, and speaking of them, where have all the peppermint ones disappeared to?), making up spare rooms for visitors or packing bags, swags and automobiles, it's been a very full-on week.
I take my hat off to parents and families at this time of year. As I am child-free (certainly not childless), I'm yet to become responsible for catering while moonlighting as an Easter bunny.
But I'm a pretty handy aunt, so I helped select bits and pieces so my three nieces could wrangle some headwear together for their parade on Thursday. A costly endeavour - it adds up over three kids - but it wasn't without a laugh at least.
And I ended up walking into more than one shop during the week with AirPods in, Facetime camera pointing at the options, while my sister (300km away and bank transfer-ready) browsed what was on offer and had me filling my basket. Talk about taking personal shopping to the next level.
All's well that ends well, with Wagga's shops coming up with the goods to make sure the Easter bunny's visit and egg hunts go off without a worry.
What it did drive home to me yet again is the very real impact these weekends can have on the hip pocket in what is already a tough economic time. The pressure is real - whether it's intended or not - and even if you try not to go all out, it adds up very quickly.
What you can't put a price on, though, is the time we get to spend with our loved ones, or the couple of extra days to wind down in whatever way works best for you.
Whether you're on the dam or a river, reading this from a tent, or from a smart breakfast, with family or friends, or heading off to church, we at the DA wish you a happy and safe long weekend.
Daisy Huntly - acting editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.