Looking for an engaging trade? This budding Wagga jeweller has found it

Not everyone has the perk of being the go-to man to make an engagement ring for a friend.
But for budding Wagga jeweller Chris Van Honk, that's right up his alley.
Chris, 22, is now just weeks away from completing a Certificate III in Jewellery Manufacture course at TAFE NSW and he's just used those skills to help out a friend.
"A few weeks ago I made an engagement ring for a mate with a diamond in it," he said.
Reflecting on his childhood, Chris said he developed an interest in the field thanks to his dad - a former geologist.
"We used to go up to near Emerald in Queensland where we would have a look for sapphires," he said.
"We've travelled around a bit, and dad would point out different stones [along the way]."
Chris said he "really enjoyed the process."
"My dad... encouraged me to explore stone cutting within jewellery manufacturing," he said.
After completing a unit of silversmithing in high school, Chris decided to pursue a career as a trade-qualified jeweller.
"For my major work I designed pendants and four matching sapphire rings," he said.
During his apprenticeship, Chris has become accustomed to travelling to and from Wagga and the Enmore TAFE NSW Design Centre in Sydney each month.
"I believe it's worth the travel because once I've completed my trade I can go anywhere with this qualification," he said.
"There's a high demand for jewellers, particularly those within the manufacturing industry."
Chris said the course has taught him a range of important skills including technical drawing, painting and colouring for design work using hand tools and designing on computers.
"The TAFE NSW teachers create a supportive learning environment and they're also very knowledgeable as they all work within the trade," he said.
While completing this apprenticeship, Chris has been working at Epica Jewellers on Forsyth Street, and he said that's been great.
"When I return from my practical block at TAFE NSW I show my boss what I've learnt and apply these new skills straight away within the workplace," he said.
"I really enjoy working within the store and applying a mix of creativity and problem-solving to my work."
Looking ahead, Chris hopes to continue to hone his skills at Epica and encouraged others to give the trade a try too.
"If you are hands on, like being creative and like problem solving, it's a great course," he said.
"It's also very satisfying with the products you can make."
Head teacher of jewellery design at Design Centre Enmore Gina Kind said apprentice students like Chris are quickly employed within the industry through either local jewellers or within jewellery manufacturing following their course completion.
"We saw a significant resurgence in student interest within our courses following Covid," Kind said.
"Students never have any issues finding employment and the whole industry seems to be going through a resurgence."
"As the only industry-recognised jewellery manufacturing trade course in the state, we're very pleased to see a large cohort of students enrol in the course each semester.
"The course offers practical experience and the opportunity to develop specialist skills that will give our graduates an advantage in the job market. Although the jewellery industry has undergone significant changes and challenges over the years, it's a trade that will endure forever."
