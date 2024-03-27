The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Looking for an engaging trade? This budding Wagga jeweller has found it

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
March 28 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local Wagga apprentice jeweller, Chris Van Honk, pictured at his workplace Epica Jewellers. Picture by Les Smith
Local Wagga apprentice jeweller, Chris Van Honk, pictured at his workplace Epica Jewellers. Picture by Les Smith

Not everyone has the perk of being the go-to man to make an engagement ring for a friend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.