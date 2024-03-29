Looby chases breakthrough win after securing first group one attempt

Graham Looby has a big challenge on his hands in his first ever group one race.
Luckily enough he has a big filly ready to step up to the mark.
The Yanco trainer qualified Personified for the $150,000 Bathurst Gold Tiara Final on Saturday after she put in a tough heat effort last week.
It's by far the biggest race Looby has been in after almost four decades in the sport.
He's looking forward to the experience and knows the two-year-old filly won't let him down.
"We're in there and she only has to back up her heat and she will be thereabouts in the placegettings I think," Lobby said.
"She's backed up good and there's no problems anywhere so I'm looking forward to it."
Looby hasn't had a winner in almost four years.
He hasn't had too many opportunities to change that, lining up in only eight races over the past three seasons.
Despite his confidence in the filly, Looby also isn't going into the feature with too many expectations after some impressive performances from Bittersweet.
She is unbeaten in three starts for Goulburn trainer-driver Brad Hewitt, including winning her heat by 38.7 metres in a fast 1:54.7 mile rate.
To make things harder for her rivals, Bittersweet has drawn barrier one.
As such Looby feels like he's almost racing for second.
"It would be nice but you've got the standout filly drawn one so we're not looking too far ahead,"
"She looks like she's going to be the standout one but we're going alright and going into the race in good form.
"Hopefully we can get something out of it."
Personified has finished second in both her two starts.
She was run down on debut at Riverina Paceway before having to do plenty of work in her heat at Bathurst last week.
The daughter of Warrawee Needy was posted without cover before finding the front down the back.
While she couldn't hold off Our Special Memory, who went on to win by 4.1 metres, Looby has been pleased with her efforts.
"She had a lot of slow work early in her preparation, I never asked too much of her even in her first couple of trials," he said.
"She just went around for experience and it wasn't until we went to Wagga that we let the reins go a bit and she stepped up to the mark.
"She's backed that up with her run at Bathurst."
However just by qualifying Looby has already received plenty of support.
"A lot of mates have been catching up and she's had a bit of a following after a few people picked her out from the trials," he said.
"A few of the local boys have had an eye on her"
There are plenty of Riverina connections chasing success across Bathurst's feature carnival.
Personified was beaten by the Wagga-bred and owned Our Special Memory in their heat.
Kima was another heat winner for Young owner breeder Jackie Gibson while Young trainer-driver Todd Day also qualified Shes Cruisin for the two-year-old fillies final.
Narrandera trainer Ellen Bartley was able to take out a Gold Crown heat with Business In Heaven while Norm Jerrick (Centofellie) and Garry Harpley (Aromet Girl) both qualified their chances for the Gold Bracelet.
There are plenty of former Riverina horsemen also chasing success on what is a massive weekend of harness racing across the state.
