Creative hats, surprise chicken steal the show at Wagga Easter parade

No one was expecting the remarkable display of colours at one of Wagga's first school Easter hat parades on Wednesday - or the feathery guest who also made a surprise appearance.
The students and staff at North Wagga Public School put their best creative feet forward for the annual Easter Hat Parade, and it was hard to pick the prize winners.
Year four student Shelby Hubbard stole the show, bringing with him his pet chicken for the parade, who proved popular among his peers and was a lively asset to match his elaborate wide-brim hat with yellow streamers hanging from it.
Students Ceinwein Milton, 11, Marni Anesbury, 11, and Caitlin West, 11, also took a different approach, wearing matching Easter themed cowboy hats - all with subtle pops of pastel colours including yellow, blue and pink.
Ultimately though, it was students Axl Foley-Crawford with his blue hat and Elsie Heddon with her pink hat decked out with Easter eggs who took the raffle prize and prize for most creative hat.
