The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Exciting talent to make first grade debut for Wagga Tigers on Good Friday

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
March 27 2024 - 7:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Exciting Wagga Tigers teenage talent Bill Walker will make his senior debut for the club in their Good Friday season-opener against MCUE. Picture by Les Smith
Exciting Wagga Tigers teenage talent Bill Walker will make his senior debut for the club in their Good Friday season-opener against MCUE. Picture by Les Smith

Exciting teenage talent Bill Walker will make his first grade debut for Wagga Tigers in their Good Friday season-opener against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.