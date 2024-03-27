What's on and open this Easter long weekend in Wagga

All BWS stores will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. BWS Marketplace will be open from 10am to 8pm on Saturday and Easter Monday. BWS Kooringal will be open from 9am to 9pm on Saturday and 10am to 7pm on Easter Monday. BWS Gurwood St will be open from 9am to 9pm on Saturday and 10am to 8pm on Easter Monday. BWS Glenfield Park will be open from 8am to 10pm on Saturday and from 10am to 8pm on Easter Sunday

