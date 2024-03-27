What's on and open this Easter long weekend in Wagga

Need to pick up some last-minute Easter eggs or want to avoid the dishes by eating out this weekend? Don't stress - we've got you covered with our guide to what essential services and businesses will be trading this Easter long weekend.
Woolworths Wagga, Kooringal and Gurwood Street will be closed on Good Friday, open from 7am to 10pm on Saturday and closed again on Easter Sunday. All stores will reopen on Easter Monday from 8am to 8pm.
Coles Wagga and Glenfield Park will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Coles Wagga will resume normal trading hours on Saturday and Monday from 7am to 10pm, with Coles Glenfield Park trading from 6am to 11pm.
ALDI Wagga and Glenfield Park will both be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Both resuming regular trading hours on Saturday and Easter Monday, opening from 8.30am to 8pm.
IGA Wagga on Bourke Street will be closed on Good Friday, reopen from 7am to 8pm on Saturday and trade with reduced hours from 8am to 6pm on Easter Sunday and Monday for any last-minute Easter lunch essentials.
Both the Wagga Marketplace and Sturt Mall will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. The Marketplace will be open on Saturday from 9am to 4pm while the Sturt Mall will open from 9am to 5pm. Both malls will reopen on Easter Monday from 10am.
Please check individual stores for opening hours.
Dan Murphy's will be closed on Good Friday, open on Saturday from 9am to 9pm and closed again on Easter Sunday. The store will reopen from 9am to 7pm on Easter Monday.
Liquorland will be closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. The store will be open on Saturday from 9am to 8pm and 9am to 7pm on Easter Monday.
All BWS stores will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. BWS Marketplace will be open from 10am to 8pm on Saturday and Easter Monday. BWS Kooringal will be open from 9am to 9pm on Saturday and 10am to 7pm on Easter Monday. BWS Gurwood St will be open from 9am to 9pm on Saturday and 10am to 8pm on Easter Monday. BWS Glenfield Park will be open from 8am to 10pm on Saturday and from 10am to 8pm on Easter Sunday
For 50 years the New Oceanic has been providing Wagga with fresh seafood and hot chips on Good Friday, and this year is no exception. Both the Morgan St and Kooringal takeaway stores will be open on Friday from 10am and 8pm, unless sold out prior.
Lake Village Takeaway is open for walk-in orders only on Good Friday from 11am to 2pm and 4.30pm until sold out.
Tolland's Pop's Family Takeaway is open from 11am until 8pm on Good Friday.
Whether you're after a leisurely lunch, late-night drink or a chance to get low on the dancefloor this Easter, Wagga's pubs and bars have you covered with many of the city's popular venues open every day this weekend.
Pubs open all weekend include The Riverina Hotel, The Victoria Hotel, Sportsmen's Club Hotel, Tolland Hotel, The Palm & Pawn, Romano's Hotel and The Blamey Hotel.
Wagga's newest cocktail bar, Bar Olivette is open all weekend, serving up over 30 seductive cocktails and a carefully curated Easter menu.
Birdy Bar is open Saturday and Easter Sunday providing good vibes, delicious food and bottomless mimosas in the beer garden.
Tilly's is taking a quick break on Good Friday but will be back on deck on Saturday from 12pm, and 3pm on Sunday for their ticketed Deck Party with special guests DJ sister-duo Kinder.
Jungle Duke Hotel is also closed on Good Friday but back to regular programming on Saturday with DJ Bass Ventura on the decks from 9pm and live music by Catseye Parish from 4pm on Easter Sunday.
While most of our local cafes will be taking a well-deserved break over Easter, a number of them will be open throughout the long weekend to keep you caffeinated and well-fed.
Mr. Lawrence is open all weekend from 6am to 2pm.
Larry's is open all weekend from 7am to 2.30pm (kitchen closes at 2pm).
The Press is closed on Easter Sunday but open from 6.30am to 12.30pm on Good Friday, Saturday and Easter Monday.
Carlo's is closed on Good Friday, open from 8am to 3pm on Saturday, 8am to 2pm on Easter Sunday and closed on Easter Monday.
For many, a major part of the Easter period is attending the service to mark the death and resurrection of Jesus.
Wagga's churches will fill for religious services and you can find a comprehensive list of church services here.
There will be no changes to kerbside waste services during the Easter period. Please continue to place your bins on the kerbside ready for collection by 6am.
Gregadoo Waste Management Centre will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
The National Art Glass Gallery, Wagga Library and Council's administration office will be closed for the duration of the Easter weekend. After-hours emergencies can be reported to Council's 24-hour call centre on 1300 292 442.
Most other council facilities will be closed on Good Friday, reopening on Saturday and Easter Sunday. This includes Glenfield Road Animal Shelter, Botanic Gardens Zoo and Aviary, Museum of the Riverina, Wagga Wagga Art Gallery, Oasis Regional Aquatic Centre and the Visitor Information Centre.
For those relying on public transport to get around this Easter period, Busabout will be operating a Sunday/public holiday timetable from Good Friday to Easter Monday. For more information call Busabout on 02 5942 6600.
Please note: This is not a comprehensive list. Dates and times are subject to change, so please check with individual businesses to confirm details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.