Riverina League teams - Good Friday

Friday 6pm at Mangoplah Sportsground
MCUE
B: R Cole, L Johnson, W Seymour
HB: H Collins, L Pulver, T Wheeler
C: C Spackman, N Foley, D Arthur
HF: F Collins, D Lord, L Kendall
F: H Wheeler, Z Walker, J Warden
Foll: T Smith, H Fitzsimmons, E Schiller
Int: S Schiller, A McCormack, B Jones, J Kirkwood, B Fisher, S Martens
Wagga Tigers
B: T Flanigan, H Kelly, T McCoullough
HB: K Priest, M Stephenson, C Wadley
C: N Gorman, T Todd, J Myers
HF: B Walker, C Pavitt, S Schirmer
F: J Larwood, S Snelling, N Cooke
Foll: H Cook, M Ryan, S McNaughton
Int: F Hubbard, W Kirkup, I Lyons, M Etchells
