Junee's defence links draws in more depth to start campaign

Junee's busy recruitment drive continues to bear fruit.
Matt Robinson is the latest new face to arrive at the Diesels and he's already made a good impression.
Robinson was drawn to the club with links to their growing defence personnel after moving to the region from Queensland.
Captain-coach Daniel Foley is pleased to have him on board.
"We didn't really chase him or anything, he just gave me a call out of the blue one day and said he'd be in Wagga for the next 14 months and knew a few of the boys and wanted to come down and play," Foley said.
"He was playing A Grade for Burleigh, the level under Queensland Cup, so he goes alright."
He's the fourth new face from the defence services to arrive at the club this season.
Junee wrapped up their pre-season with a 94-6 thrashing of Group 20 club Yanco-Wamoon at Laurie Daley Oval on Saturday.
Robinson was unavailable for the clash but impressed in their win over Gulgong the week before.
Foley admitted it's hard to take too much out of the one-sided contest against Yanco however he feels it shows things are coming together for the team.
"The last couple of weeks in the trials we've had more of a chance to play a bit of footy," he said.
"We didn't get much footy at Wyalong so it's been nice to be able to fine tune everything and I'm pretty happy with where we are at now."
Pete Adam and Connor McCauley were among their standouts against Yanco while Joel Munro, who missed their last hit out as well as the West Wyalong Knockout, has also impressed during the pre-season.
While Robinson also missed Junee's most recent trial performance but is expected to come back into the second row for their opening round clash with Temora on April 14.
However they will be without their leader.
While it will be Foley's first game as coach he will miss the clash due to his honeymoon in New Zealand.
Instead his first game as captain-coach will be against Young at Laurie Daley Oval on April 20.
