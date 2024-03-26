The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Ultimate gamble: Wagga's abandoned storage unit hunters on thrill of the find

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
March 26 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Buried Treasures and Collectables owner Josh Light and Mitch Griffiths have seen everything you can think of come from the dozens of abandoned storage units they have purchased. Picture by Les Smith
Buried Treasures and Collectables owner Josh Light and Mitch Griffiths have seen everything you can think of come from the dozens of abandoned storage units they have purchased. Picture by Les Smith

From war medals to engagement rings, a $6000 wad of cash, personal documentation and a whole heap of rubbish, a Wagga duo who purchase abandoned storage units for fun have seen it all.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.