Missing South Coast man could be in the Wagga area, police believe

Police believe a missing man who hasn't been seen for five days could have headed towards Wagga.
Riverina Police District has urged the Wagga community to keep an eye out for 75-year-old Simon Wong, a South Coast man who was reported missing after he couldn't be raised or found by family and friends.
Police and his loved ones hold serious concerns for Mr Wong's welfare, as he lives with dementia.
A statewide public appeal for help locating him was issued in the early hours of Tuesday, with police calling for anyone who may have seen or knows where Mr Wong is to come forward.
He is believed to be travelling in a white Hyundai Accent that has paint missing on the front right corner, police said, and could be in the Queanbeyan, Wagga or Nowra areas.
He was last seen at property on Sorrel Place in Catalina, a suburb of Batemans Bay, on Thursday, March 21.
Mr Wong is described as being of Asian appearance, aroudn 170cm tall, with black hair, brown eyes and grey facial hair.
Anyone with information around Mr Wong's whereabouts is urged to contact South Coast Police or Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or using the online reporting page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.