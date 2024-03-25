The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Riverina farmer hit by HumeLink backs land acquisition law reform

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated March 26 2024 - 1:32pm, first published March 25 2024 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The HumeLink project will run three transmission lines between Maragle, Bannaby, and Wagga substations that will carry up to 500 kilovolts. File picture
The HumeLink project will run three transmission lines between Maragle, Bannaby, and Wagga substations that will carry up to 500 kilovolts. File picture

A Riverina farmer facing the prospect of land acquisitions has outlined significant problems with the process as the government listens to community feedback on a review of the existing law.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.