Your say: Invitation to find peace and hope with the Salvos this Easter

With Easter approaching, The Salvation Army would like to extend an invitation to all and ask you to join us for one of our special upcoming Easter services.
With more than 300 local Salvo churches throughout Australia, we welcome you to connect with your local Salvos and experience the community and hope that The Salvation Army offers.
The Salvos are passionate about caring for people. Each year, across our services, we help over 250,000 people.
As we serve our community, we help people in financial hardship, those experiencing homelessness or living in unsafe homes, people struggling with addiction and mental illness, and people feeling lonely, abandoned and hurt.
Ultimately, we help people looking for hope and peace.
Our passion for helping others comes from the heart of what Easter is all about - Jesus.
On Good Friday, we commemorate the death of Jesus Christ. It was the most incredible sacrifice for all humankind. But the story didn't end there. God had a wonderful plan: to bring salvation and hope to the world. On Easter Sunday, we celebrate Jesus' resurrection, and the new life He offers to those who believe in Him.
Before His death, Jesus promised his followers that they would have peace. In the Bible, John chapter 14, verse 27 says, "I am leaving you with a gift - peace of mind and heart! And the peace I give isn't fragile like the peace the world gives. So don't be troubled or afraid."
So, what does the peace of Jesus look like? It comes in the form of hope - even when times are tough. We all face challenges in life - hardship, injustice, pain, sorrow - but Jesus can turn your life around through the hope He brings.
Let me encourage you to find peace, hope and an authentic faith community at the Salvos this Easter.
To find your local Salvos, visit salvationarmy.org.au/easter.
Robert T Walker suggests that recycling solar panels is a comparable problem with nuclear waste ("Puzzling questions make for much pondering", DA Letters, March 16). It's not.
The main issue with fully recycling panels is lack of political will and high cost. The problem with nuclear waste is its tens of thousands of years' worth of highly toxic radioactive chemicals.
In France a specialised solar recycling company is already extracting and reusing up to 99 per cent of a panel's components, including precious materials like silver and copper. Some parts of the process can be performed by robots and panel recycling will obviously become a profitable industry in the future.
Nuclear waste will not become valuable in the same way. It will always be a cost.
Maybe that's why Spain, currently using nuclear for 20 per cent of its electricity, plans to phase it out by 2035.
Or why Switzerland's four nuclear reactors, generating up to 40 per cent of its electricity, also face phasing out. Taiwan is phasing nuclear power out as their plants' 40-year operating licences expire. Germany closed their last plants last year.
Of course, these closures might not be because of the dangerous waste. They might be because of nuclear's high cost compared to increasing cheap renewables. Or their need for huge volumes of water.
Whatever the reason, it seems nuclear power is less popular than it was 30 years ago. It has gone from 17.5 per cent of global electricity generation in 1995 to just 9.2 per cent in 2022.
Maybe we dodged a bullet in 1971 when PM Bill McMahon cancelled our first, and last, nuclear plant. We would be foolish to step in front of it now.
