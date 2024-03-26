The Daily Advertiser
Your say: Invitation to find peace and hope with the Salvos this Easter

By Letters
March 27 2024 - 4:30am
Join an Easter service this year, The Salvation Army encourages. File image
With Easter approaching, The Salvation Army would like to extend an invitation to all and ask you to join us for one of our special upcoming Easter services.

