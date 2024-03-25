Saints confident of improvement after two strong pre-season showings

NORTH Wagga coach Damien Papworth is confident the Saints will be a much-improved outfit this Farrer League season after a positive recruitment drive was backed up by two pleasing trial games.
The Saints rounded out their pre-season trial games with a good hit-out against Coolamon at Kindra Park on Saturday night.
North Wagga finished marginally ahead on the scoreboard at the completion of the five-term contest after the Hoppers had got out to a sizable lead.
It backs up a strong effort against Hume League club Billabong Crows the week before. The Crows had the majority of their Canberra-based recruits playing and kicked the last three or four goals to shade the Saints slightly over six 15-minute periods.
Papworth said the trials had proven exactly what he wanted.
"It was a good hit-out for us on Saturday," Papworth said.
"We finished off well. They had the better of the first three quarters and then we clicked a bit. Some of our young blokes and the guys we threw out there later were good.
"You're just working on the stuff you're working on. The scoreboard was a bit irrelevant really. I think it was in our favour but it was two totally different games within a game.
"They've been two good hit-outs for us. Both teams had a bit of quality in there and to come up against that, they've been perfect for us. Two different styles of footy too, which has been great."
Jack Flood has been a standout for the Saints in both trials. He has provided some leadership and size to their midfield.
Tom Cooper, who debuted last season, was good through the midfield last Saturday, while Austin Cornell has impressed across half-back.
"We're just getting used to the blokes that have come in," Papworth said.
"Will McGowan's going good in the ruck and we're getting used to that forward line and having Tommy Nejman and Matty McGowan down there. Zac Whyte is running around down there too.
"It's working quite well."
Papworth is confident the Saints will improve on last year's wooden spoon finish, where they had just the one win.
"It's hard to get a read on a few teams, which is exciting going into the season," he said.
"I think we'll get natural improvement, internally, then a couple of blokes we've added in have just helped us around the contest. They've fitted in really well and filled a couple of the positions we needed to."
North Wagga have the opening round bye. After having the final round bye last year and not playing finals, it has been a long wait for the Saints.
They are considering an intra-club on the day of the opening round, before preparing for a round two trip to Coleambally.
"We've got Coly first up and then Temora at home," Papworth said.
"Two really good games for us to start really. Fantastic to go to Coly and test ourselves over there, get that trip out of the way, and then have Temora at home. I liked the way they played last year."
