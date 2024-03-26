Religious services guide for Easter 2024 in Wagga

For many, a major part of the Easter period is attending the service to mark the death and resurrection of Jesus.
Wagga's churches will fill for religious services over Easter - here's where you can find somewhere to worship.
ST JOHN'S
Thursday: 6pm foot washing and stripping the altar | Friday: 9am Good Friday service | Saturday: 6pm Service of Light | Sunday: 9am holy communion
COMMUNITY OF THE REDEEMER, ASHMONT
Thursday: 6pm Maundy Thursday service | Sunday: 9am Easter Sunday holy communion
ST LUKE'S
Sunday: 7.30am Easter Sunday holy communion
NORTHERN LIFE
Sunday: 4pm Family Easter Sunday service at TRAC
KOORINGAL PARISH
Thursday: 6pm mass | Friday: 11am Stations of the Cross, 3pm The Passion of the Lord | Saturday: 7.30pm vigil | Sunday: 9am Easter Sunday mass
SOUTH WAGGA
Thursday: 7pm Mass of the Lord's Supper | Good Friday 10.30am Stations of the Cross, 3pm Passion of the Lord | Saturday: Easter vigil mass 7.30pm | Sunday: Mass 5.30am, 8.30am (Our Lady of Fatima and Uranquinty), 10.30am
ST MICHAEL'S
Thursday: 7pm Solemn Mass of the Last Supper | Good Friday: 10am Stations of the Cross, 3pm Veneration of the Cross | Saturday: 8pm Easter vigil mass | Sunday: Mass 8am, 10am, 5.30pm
WEST WAGGA PARISH
Thursday: 7pm Mass of the Last Supper, Holy Trinity | Good Friday: 10am Stations of the Cross, Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament, San Isidore; 3pm Veneration of the Cross, Holy Trinity | Saturday: 7.30pm Easter vigil mass, Holy Trinity | Sunday: Mass 9am, 10.30am, 5.30pm, Holy Trinity
BETHLEHEM
Thursday: 7.30pm service | Friday: 9.30am Wagga service | Sunday: 9.30am worship with holy communion
LIVING WATER
Thursday: 7pm service | Friday: 9am service | Sunday: 10am service
ST AIDAN'S
Friday: 9am Wollundry Amphitheatre | Sunday: 10am at St Aidan's
Friday: 9am | Sunday: 10am
PILGRIM
Thursday: 7pm | Friday: 10am | Sunday: 10am
Thursday: 7.30pm Tenebrae service | Friday: 9am service | Sunday: 6.15am Sunrise, Willans Hill; Easter Sunday service 10am, 5pm
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.