Swans finalise preparations for round one with good trial win over Temora

Griffith picked up a strong win over Temora in their sole trial game of the pre-season at Nixon Park on Saturday.
The Swans prevailed by roughly 10 goals against the Kangaroos in what will be their only hit-out before their round one clash with Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
Assistant coach Sam Daniel took the reins for the pre-season hit-out and said it was a good performance by the Swans.
"We had a really good hit-out against Temora," Daniel said.
"It's a bit of an unknown especially playing against a club in a different league, but it was really good footy and I was really impressed with the way our boys stuck to their gameplan.
"There was a few skill errors which you expect in the first real hit-out of the year, but overall we are really happy with the way the boys executed what we've been training over the summer."
Swans captain Jack Rowston played his first ever trial game for Griffith against the Kangaroos and Daniel said the skipper was amongst their best players on the day.
"Jack Rowston and Kahlan Spencer brought their own footy's," he said.
"Tom Tyson was very impressive in the first quarter, he finished the game in the second quarter as he's been a bit crook this week but he's one that looks like he's going to benefit a lot from the way we want to play."
Daniel said that recruits Tyson and Riley Lucas made the trip down for the trial match and both showed promising glimpses ahead of the upcoming season.
"Tommy was incredible and probably the best player on the paddock at quarter time," he said.
"He was racking them up through the backline and then Riley had a really good hit-out as well."
It's been the Swans' emerging talent in recent years that has helped them make a climb up the Riverina League ladder and Daniel said there were a few new names that definitely put their hand up for selection in round one.
"Isaac Conlan, Archie Forwood and Billy Evans all made I guess you'd call it a senior debut," he said.
"They were all really impressive, especially Isaac Conlan and I think he ended up with about 3.5 and could've had a few more shots.
"He's certainly one to look out for as we go through the season, it's pretty standard of the the Conlan's I think they just skip under 17's and come out of 15's and go straight into first grade with some pretty serious impact.
"If he keeps going the way he is then he'll certainly be the same as his brothers."
Daniel said they got through the trial game relatively unscathed with the only real injury being a hamstring or nerve concern for Darcy McDermott.
It was Daniel's first visit to Nixon Park and he said he was impressed with the facilities the Kangaroos have got in Temora.
"The facilities they've got are really good," he said.
"The ground was in great nick, they do a really good job over there."
