The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball
Photos

'It makes our life very hard': Poor mentality costs Heat victory at home

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
March 24 2024 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Heat's Angus Lourey attacks the rim during their 88-80 loss to Goulburn Bears on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith.
Wagga Heat's Angus Lourey attacks the rim during their 88-80 loss to Goulburn Bears on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith.

Lacklustre performances in the second and third quarters cost Wagga Heat an opportunity to win their first game of the season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.