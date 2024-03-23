Teenager dead, another seriously injured after ute rolls in midnight crash

A teenager is dead and another is in a critical condition after a single-vehicle crash north of West Wyalong.
Around 12am on Sunday March 24, emergency services were called to The Gipps Way near Burcher, between West Wyalong and Condobolin, following reports of a crash.
Officers attached to the Central West Police District attended and located a utility that had left the roadway and rolled.
First responders attempted to revive a male occupant of the vehicle but he died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be in his teens.
A second male, also believed to be aged in his teens, was treated for serious injuries and taken to West Wyalong Hospital before being flown to Liverpool Hospital for further treatment.
A crime scene was established as specialist police investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
