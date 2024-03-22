Pair accused of XPT stabbings make first Wagga court appearance

A man and woman who were injured in alleged stabbings on board the Melbourne to Sydney train have faced court following their arrest at Wagga.
Bethany Chandler, from Erskineville, and Beerwah man Yarran Minehan did not seek and were both formally denied bail and remain in custody when they came before Wagga Local Court on Friday.
The pair's court appearance comes the day after they were arrested at the Wagga station when the train was met by police.
Riverina Police District officers were called after the pair suffered stab minor wounds during an alleged incident that left other passengers - which included children and elderly people - distressed, police said.
Police arrested the 27-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman at the station around 12.30pm on Thursday.
After being treated for their injuries, the pair were charged with attacking each other.
Police allege a folding utility knife and electric stun device were taken from Chandler's possession, and scissors from Minehan.
Both were charged withy affray and having custody of a knife in a public place.
Minehan was also charged with assault, while Chandler faces a further charge of possessing or or using a prohibited weapon without a permit.
They will return to court on Monday.
