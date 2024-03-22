Who, where and when: Farrer League clubs prepare for final trial games

A NUMBER of Farrer League clubs will have their final hit-out on Saturday before the start of the season proper.
East Wagga-Kooringal will have the majority of their new recruits playing when they take on Turvey Park at Maher Oval.
The Hawks will be looking for a better showing than last week's tough loss to Ovens and Murray League club North Albury.
It will be the Bulldogs' third trial game.
Marrar will also be looking to improve on their heavy loss to Collingullie-Wagga last Saturday when they take on Henty at Langtry Oval.
The Bombers will have their three UNSW-Eastern Suburbs recruits missing but coach Cal Gardner and league medallist Zach Walgers are among their inclusions.
Charles Sturt University will have their third hit-out of the pre-season when they take on Hume League club Lockhart at McPherson Oval.
After going down to Henty and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes, the Bushpigs will be looking to register their first win.
Temora and Griffith will have their first and only trial games of the pre-season when they meet at Nixon Park. The Kangaroos had an intra-club last weekend.
North Wagga will have their second trial when they travel to Kindra Park to take on Coolamon.
Coleambally had their second trial game of the pre-season against Jerilderie on Friday night.
11am: Turvey Park v East Wagga-Kooringal at Maher Oval
11am: Marrar v Henty at Langtry Oval
11am: Charles Sturt University v Lockhart at McPherson Oval
Midday: Collingullie-Wagga v Osborne at Osborne Sportsground
1pm: Temora v Griffith at Nixon Park
5pm: Coolamon v North Wagga at Kindra Park
