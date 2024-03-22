The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Group 9

Kangaroos without plenty of names ahead of only trial game

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
March 22 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kangaroos captain-coach Nathan Rose, pictured bringing Southcity counterpart Cleve McGhie, is looking for a more polished display in their trial against Leeton on Saturday after an early exit from the West Wyalong Knockout. Picture by Les Smith
Kangaroos captain-coach Nathan Rose, pictured bringing Southcity counterpart Cleve McGhie, is looking for a more polished display in their trial against Leeton on Saturday after an early exit from the West Wyalong Knockout. Picture by Les Smith

Kangaroos will complete their pre-season preparations as they look to go one better in 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.