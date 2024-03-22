Kangaroos without plenty of names ahead of only trial game

Kangaroos will complete their pre-season preparations as they look to go one better in 2024.
However the Wagga club will be without a handful of players to take on reigning Group 20 premiers Leeton in a trial at Parramore Park on Saturday.
Jake Mascini and James Hay headline the list which also includes Charlie Barton, Ollie Hoskin and the returning Zac Graham.
Captain-coach Nathan Rose feels it will give a better indication of where their preparations are at ahead of the start of the Group Nine season.
"I'm looking forward to seeing where we are at," Rose said.
"We'll be missing a couple but it is what it is.
"The next bloke up will get his opportunity to showcase what he's got ahead of the season."
Barton is the only real injury concern from their missing contingent but Rose expects he will be on track for the start of the Group Nine season.
Kangaroos will begin their campaign with a grand final rematch against Tumut at Equex Centre on April 13.
It is the club's first game since being beaten by Southcity in the quarter-finals of the West Wyalong Knockout.
After a tight win on the first night, Rose thought they were their own worst enemy.
It's something he hopes they can correct.
"We were our own worst enemy pretty much and off the back of that that's probably why we got knocked out early," Rose said.
"Games were there to be won but if you keep turning over cheap ball and coming up with silly errors, like not catching the ball off a kick-off you're going to put yourself in a hard spot to win the game.
"Whether it is at West Wyalong or an 80-minute game you can't afford to be doing it all."
Leeton have undergone plenty of changes since winning a second straight Group 20 premiership last year.
Hayden Philp's return to Temora headlines a raft of personnel changes for the Greens but they were only beaten by eight tries after conceding the last two tries against Albury.
However Rose isn't reading too much into their opponents.
"I'm not too sure what to be expecting there but we need to turn up with a good mindset and try to work on what we've been going over at training," he said.
Kangaroos are just one of a number of trials involving Group Nine clubs on Saturday.
Young will play host to Gunghalin at Keith Cullen Oval, Temora will play Forbes at Nixon Park following the completion of their leaguetag carnival while Gundagai travels to Yass for their lone hit out of the pre-season.
