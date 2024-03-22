Years gone by: Fond memories of Wagga

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society
Under a plan announced by Bishop William Brennan, the Catholic Church will build a new co-education school in Wagga and close St Michael's Regional High School. Mount Erin High School and Trinity Senior High School will also merge to form a Year 7 to 12 co-educational school.
The area's dry spell is over with several Riverina locations recording rainfalls of more than 220 millimetres.
Wagga Marketplace celebrated its second anniversary with centre manager, Steven Atkinson, thanking thousands of people from the local community who joined in the festivities including a new annual "Thanks A Thousand" community award.
Peter Kimpton, Michael Beltran, Ian Donaldson, and Joe Knox were among those attending the official opening by Wagga's mayor, John Harding, of San Isidore's Yarragundry Fire Station.
Joe Schipp who is retiring as the local member for Wagga Wagga is pictured in the Daily Advertiser with two of his staff members, Paula Spencer and Margaret Pulver.
Wagga men Les Mouat and Ray Catts are off to China next month to act as consultants for a new miniature railway theme park in Anning City.
Group Nine referees' association has landed a lucrative sponsorship with pay TV outfit Austar.
Sisters Isabella McMullen, Phyllis Robinson and Esmae Murphy were among former Lake Albert Public School students attending a reunion at the school.
Wagga athlete, Lachlan Chisholm won the under 20, 1500 metre final at the national track and field championships at Melbourne's Olympic Park.
The Riverina Regional Library has purchased about 150 new books thanks to a $4000 bequest from Catherine Mitchelmore, who worked as a volunteer at the library delivering books to people who are housebound.
Wagga City Council is employing a youth activities officer.
Nearly 100 people from 21 countries attended the International Club's Dinner Dance at the Postal Institute Hall.
Harry Hendriks, president of the Wagga District Radio Club, presented nine students from St Michael's Regional High School with certificates from the Australian Wireless Institute after they passed several ham radio examinations.
More than 140 terrified women locked themselves in the Dunlop Garment Factory as a man with a gun ran amok outside firing three shots and ramming two cars.
Wagga mayor, Ald Morris Gissing resigned as chairman of the Murrumbidgee District Ambulance to concentrate on his role on the NSW Ambulance Board to which he was appointed last year.
Wagga RSL Club has had its most successful year ever with Mr SC Sadlier re-elected as president for the 12th successive year and well-known bowling identity, Mr Reg Bowden elected to the Board of Directors.
More than 850 Rotarians attended the annual Rotary district conference, which was opened by Member for Wagga, Mr Wal Fife at the Wagga Agricultural College.
The Wagga Childcare Action Group is surveying the needs of childcare in Wagga.
Mr Dick Doman, the foundation principal of the Wagga Agricultural College, will be a special guest at the 25th Anniversary of the Old Boys' Reunion this week.
Three outstanding young speakers competed in the Wagga final of the Jaycees "Youth Speaks for Australia" with Geoff Robbins announced as winner with Bruce Arnold and Margo Hagelaar, runners up.
Wagga City Council's senior building inspector, Mr Keith Bassett has resigned to be appointed construction manager for Howard Homes (Wagga) Pty Ltd.
Mr Bill Howells has been re-elected for his fourth term as president of the Mount Austin High School Parents and Citizens' Association.
Square dancing is coming to Wagga with a group from the Square-Dancing Society of NSW and a group from Melbourne staging exhibition dances at the North Wagga Football Club Hall.
Woolworth's Family Centre are selling an eight-piece golf set for $39.95, folding aluminium chairs for $4.69 and Polaroid Zip Cameras for $11.95.
Fosseys have a full range of 5 ply, 8 ply and 12 ply Wool-Nylon Crepe yarns all just 22 cents per ball.
