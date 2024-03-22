The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Years gone by: Fond memories of Wagga

March 22 2024 - 2:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga's Test cricket heroes Mark Taylor and Michael Slater were treated to a civic reception and parade down Baylis Street in 1993. Supplied picture (Wagga City Library)
Wagga's Test cricket heroes Mark Taylor and Michael Slater were treated to a civic reception and parade down Baylis Street in 1993. Supplied picture (Wagga City Library)

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.