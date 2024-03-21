Junior player number pain bites a second Group Nine club

Temora will become the second Group Nine club not to field either junior side this season.
Gundagai made the decision last month that they would be unable to fill Sullivan and Weissel Cup sides in 2024.
The Dragons were hopeful of being able to field a Sullivan Cup side this season, to go along with two women's teams, first grade and reserve grade.
They even had a trial against West Wyalong on Saturday.
However since then have made the call committing to an under 16s side would be unsustainable.
President John Morton was disappointed to have to make the call.
"We had to use too many under 15s and it was going to be hard for parents to get their kids to the games when we are so far apart sometimes," Morton said.
"We thought we would be better off concentrating on keeping the 15s alive and letting the 16s go this year unfortunately."
Temora did not field an under 16s team last year, with Cootamundra taking their open slot instead.
It already put pressure on their ability to field an under 18s team.
Morton hopes the club will have better numbers to fill both junior grades next year.
"It's hard to have 18s when you don't have 16s the year before," he said.
"We knew it would be a real hard year for them with numbers and getting flogged really isn't ideal for them."
The decision shouldn't have too much of an impact on the draw with Cootamundra coming in to fill the void at Gundagai.
Tumut will also be without a Weissel Cup team but the other six clubs are still expected to have both junior sides.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.