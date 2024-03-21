The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Specialist arrives as search for missing Riverina man begins

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated March 21 2024 - 4:43pm, first published 4:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A command post has been set up in the location where Mr Sergi was last seen. Picture by Cai Holroyd
A command post has been set up in the location where Mr Sergi was last seen. Picture by Cai Holroyd

Emergency services area searching for missing Griffith man Rocco Sergi, last seen at his home on Hillston Road in Tharbogang.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.