'Woken up': Regional crime inquiry decision welcome by Riverina leaders

Riverina MPs are hopeful the announcement of a parliamentary inquiry into regional and rural youth crime across the state will be what it takes to tackle the crisis once and for all.
The inquiry, which was greenlit by the NSW Legislative Assembly's law and safety committee on Wednesday night, is expected to investigate the drivers of regional youth crime and actions the state government can take to improve community safety.
It comes after pressure from the opposition as bail law reforms move through parliament.
Last week it was announced the state government will roll out changes that make posting and boasting about car thefts or break-ins a crime in NSW.
Bail laws will also be strengthened to include a temporary, extra bail test for older children charged with certain serious offences while they are already before the courts on similar allegations.
The Independent Member for Wagga Joe McGirr said the announcement reflected his advocacy to the government for an inquiry that would investigate real solutions by taking a multi-agency approach aimed at identifying the causes of youth crime and reducing offending to keep young people out of trouble.
"In February, I called upon the government in Parliament to support an inquiry that would make a difference and I'm very pleased that the government has now recognised those calls," he said.
"While we do need to ensure serious offenders are arrested and charged, it is obviously much better to prevent crime in the first place, which is why I welcome the inquiry's focus on reducing the causes of crime, and improving wrap-around and diversionary services that can help to stop crime before it happens."
While praising a holistic approach to combating youth crime, Dr McGirr is particularly pleased to see the inquiry will investigate staffing resources for police and other agencies while also assessing the range of functions performed by police, including mental health assistance and youth welfare, as well as how police and other agencies can work together more effectively.
"The new bill to set additional guidelines for bail for people who allegedly repeat their crimes while on bail for the very same offences, and the increased penalties for 'post and boast' crimes were a good starting point, but the challenge now is to ensure this inquiry finishes the job with a broad, integrated approach," he said.
"With the inquiry due to report back in January 2025, I will continue to work closely with our community, the government and agencies to ensure this inquiry delivers real change, not just a headline."
Riverina-based Nationals MLC Wes Fang said while long overdue, the announcement is a step in the right direction.
"It's great to see the Minns Labor Government bow to the pressure from the NSW Nationals and our regional communities and announce a long overdue regional crime inquiry," he said.
"The NSW Country Mayors Association first called for this in October, and while the committee consists of just two regional MPs and three Labor MPs from Sydney, it is a step in the right direction."
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said common sense has finally prevailed with the announcement.
Ms Cooke said she has backed calls for the inquiry since it was first raised by the association last October.
"I'm relieved the government has finally listened to our concerns, and has woken up to the seriousness of the situation we're facing in the regions," she said.
"While I wholeheartedly welcome this important and much needed intervention into the problems around crime in the regions, I am disappointed that it took the government this long.
"We are now six months behind where we could have been if the government listened to those of us giving a voice to residents in regional communities.
"The bottom line is that nothing short of a bi-partisan parliamentary inquiry will properly address the issues around regional crime, and get to the bottom of what's causing the anti-social behaviour, the support services that are available, the deterrence measures that are needed, and the level and allocation of police resources.
"With an inquiry now confirmed, the work can finally begin on finding lasting solutions to combat these problems and provide our rural and regional communities with the peace of mind they deserve."
