The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Woken up': Regional crime inquiry decision welcome by Riverina leaders

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
March 21 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shadow Police Minister Paul Toole and Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke welcome the news of the regional crime inquiry. Picture supplied
Shadow Police Minister Paul Toole and Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke welcome the news of the regional crime inquiry. Picture supplied

Riverina MPs are hopeful the announcement of a parliamentary inquiry into regional and rural youth crime across the state will be what it takes to tackle the crisis once and for all.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.