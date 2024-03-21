The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Farrer League

AFL NSW-ACT target youth and women in umpire recruitment drive

MM
By Matt Malone
March 21 2024 - 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AFL NSW-ACT umpire recruitment and retention lead Tyler Hollingworth with AFL umpire coordinator ACT and regional NSW Troy Mavroudis at Robertson Oval this week. Picture by Matt Malone
AFL NSW-ACT umpire recruitment and retention lead Tyler Hollingworth with AFL umpire coordinator ACT and regional NSW Troy Mavroudis at Robertson Oval this week. Picture by Matt Malone

AFL NSW-ACT are targeting a couple of key areas in the hope of building up umpire numbers within the Riverina for the upcoming season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.