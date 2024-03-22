23 Lakeside Drive, Lake Albert

Positioned in an esteemed locale, this meticulously renovated property enjoys breathtaking easterly views across Lake Albert.
The captivating facade showcases design finesse, hinting at the elegance within. Then, from the moment you step into the welcoming entry hall, every expectation is surpassed.
A recently completed extension serves as the heart of the home, featuring a carefully designed kitchen, with Quantum Quartz bench tops, that seamlessly flows onto an entertainer's balcony.
"There's no comparison to this renovation," said Shaun Lowry, real estate agent.
"The feeling that you get in the kitchen and family area, I haven't had a feeling like that in any property. You can look out over the lake and enjoy the high-quality, open-plan indoor, outdoor connectivity. It's awesome."
Marvel at the stunning engineered timber flooring in the open-plan family room, pitched ceilings, sliding doors, and retractable screens that effortlessly merge indoor and outdoor spaces.
From the undercover balcony with a built-in barbeque, to the inviting outdoor lounge with an open brick fireplace, there's multiple areas to enjoy sweeping views over Lake Albert.
The pool house cabana provides a tranquil retreat after a swim in the large tiled pool, surrounded by travertine paving, olive trees, and bench seating.
"The beauty of the eastern side of the lake is you get the sunrise," Mr Lowry said. "Plus, your entertaining area is at the front and is protected and shaded in the afternoon so you can enjoy the view all day."
Back inside, the versatile layout includes a rumpus room, sitting area with built-in storage and seating, a home office/dining, and lounge room. The split-level floor plan ensures privacy and comfort for families.
The main bedroom and ensuite capture beautiful morning light, while the second bedroom, near the main, is ideal for parents with young children. The three bedrooms at the rear are all generously sized and near the main bathroom, which has been tastefully renovated.
An expansive garage can accommodate several large vehicles, and boasts ample storage and work space options.
This is a rare opportunity to join an exclusive group of just 39 owners enjoying Wagga's finest outlook.
"There's nothing else like it," Mr Lowry said.
