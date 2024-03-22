The Daily Advertiser
23 Lakeside Drive, Lake Albert

By House of the Week
March 23 2024 - 8:30am
5 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car

  • 23 Lakeside Drive, Lake Albert
  • Auction: April 20, 11am onsite
  • AGENCY: Fitzpatricks
  • AGENT: Shaun Lowry 0417 688 521
  • INSPECT TIME: 10.30 - 11.15am and 1.00 - 1.45pm

Positioned in an esteemed locale, this meticulously renovated property enjoys breathtaking easterly views across Lake Albert.

