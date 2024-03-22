126 Muttama Parade, Gobbagombalin

Nestled in a prestigious locale, this high-end residence showcases an exquisite blend of sophistication and functionality.
As you step through the elegant entrance, you enter the living area, which boasts high raked ceilings to create an expansive feel. The stunning Hickory heritage timber flooring flows seamlessly throughout.
The heart of this home is the gourmet kitchen, equipped with Artusi appliances, including two ovens.
A skylight overhead illuminates the sleek ceramic farm-style sink and the expansive walk-in pantry.
Adjacent, the living area features a gas fireplace, perfect for creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.
The main bedroom features a walk-through robe and an exquisite ensuite, with double timber vanity, feature timber panelling, wall-to-ceiling tiles, and a spacious walk-in shower.
Enjoy the full outdoor kitchen, complete with a barbecue, range hood, sink, and a three-door fridge.
There's also an outdoor open wood fire and a ceiling fan.
The home boasts a fully automated irrigation system with WiFi connectivity, ensuring the manicured gardens thrive, and sensor hallway lights.
Additional highlights include a separate office and rumpus room, double garage with drive-through access, ducted heating and cooling for year-round comfort, and a waterfall shower head in one of the bathrooms.
