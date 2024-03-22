The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Property
Feature Property

126 Muttama Parade, Gobbagombalin

By Feature Property
March 23 2024 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
126 Muttama Parade, Gobbagombalin
126 Muttama Parade, Gobbagombalin

4 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car

  • 126 Muttama Parade, Gobbagombalin
  • $1,050,000
  • AGENCY: Macarthur Real Estate Agency
  • AGENT: Gill Davies 0475 831 425
  • INSPECT TIME: 10.45 - 11.15am

Nestled in a prestigious locale, this high-end residence showcases an exquisite blend of sophistication and functionality.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.