The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

In a new age of emergencies, our paramedics are working hard to hang in there

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
March 20 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charles Sturt University paramedicine head of discipline Rob Bear has seen immense changes in the sector over three decades. Picture supplied
Charles Sturt University paramedicine head of discipline Rob Bear has seen immense changes in the sector over three decades. Picture supplied

When Rob Bear became a paramedic three decades ago, it was a completely different ballgame.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.