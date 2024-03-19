Variety spice of high-octane life as revamped monster truck show hits Wagga

Are you ready for some high-octane family entertainment?
The Wagga Daredevils Motorsports Tour is coming to the city for the first time and will combine jet cars, monster trucks and freestyle motocross with some laughs.
Professional stuntman Troy Garcia said the new concept makes for an exciting and action-packed show that is different to what has been seen in previous years.
The Wagga Monster Truck show in 2019 copped backlash from residents who said they had not had the experience they paid for, but Mr Garcia said this was not the same show as seen in previous years.
"Instead of predominately being a monster truck show or a freestyle motocross show we decided to add lots of other components to it to try not to compete with other companies that are traditionally one or the other," he said.
"There's a variety, there's the monster trucks which the kids love, the freestyle motocross, so the tricks on the motorbikes.
"We have the novelty acts, so there's a bit of the lighthearted car rollovers, the demolition derby, we have Psycho Sam, the mini monster truck rollover, also we have a jet powered car coming, so there's a bit of variety in the show."
Mr Garcia fell into the world of stunts in the early 90s taking on motorcycle jumps, jumping caravans and doing car rolls, racing and caravan demolition.
In the mid-90s he began driving the monster trucks and, while he is familiar with everything motorsports, there is one thing keeping him on the edge of his seat.
"There's something for everybody, the kids just love the size of the monster trucks and it's predominately a kids show, but I like the jet car myself - it really rumbles and shakes the ground as it comes past," he said.
With organisers putting in the hard yards in the months leading up to the big day, Mr Garcia is hoping the community will throw its support behind the event and keep it coming back.
"It's started to pick up. The phones starting to ring," he said.
"Hopefully you can get tickets at the gate right down to the last minute, hopefully everyone gets behind the event.
"There's a lot that goes into making it happen, months and months in planning, there's a lot that happens behind the same, we put a fairly big effort in coming, people fly in from all over to make the show happen."
In exchange, residents will get a show Mr Garcia said they will remember forever.
"I think it's an exciting event that gets you out of the house and makes memories that will last forever," he said.
The show will run on Saturday from 2.30pm at the Wagga Showground.
Tickets can be purchased online at ultimate.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/130582
