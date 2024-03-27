The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

GGGM and 'Gullie lead chasing pack: Riverina League season preview for 2024

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated March 27 2024 - 7:18pm, first published 7:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Narrandera coach Mark Carroll, Turvey Park coach Cal Dooley, MCUE coach Nelson Foley, GGGM coach Sam Martyn, Collingullie-Wagga co-coach Nick Perryman and Coolamon coach Gavin McMahon at the AFL Riverina season launch on Wednesday. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Narrandera coach Mark Carroll, Turvey Park coach Cal Dooley, MCUE coach Nelson Foley, GGGM coach Sam Martyn, Collingullie-Wagga co-coach Nick Perryman and Coolamon coach Gavin McMahon at the AFL Riverina season launch on Wednesday. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

What a difference 12 months can make!

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.