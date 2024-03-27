GGGM and 'Gullie lead chasing pack: Riverina League season preview for 2024

What a difference 12 months can make!
This time last year we were boasting about the amount of talent that had come into the Riverina League and now only one year later we are reporting on the great exodus of star players from across seven of the nine clubs.
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and Collingullie-Wagga have kept their departures to the bare minimum and with some handy recruiting find themselves as the two pack leaders heading into the new season.
Turvey Park and Griffith rose up the ladder last season on the back of the development of their young talent and wound up competing in the Riverina League grand final.
Expect both to again be in finals contention this season while Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes, Coolamon and Wagga Tigers will all have much younger outfits compared to their line-ups last year.
Despite the loss of top-end talent, there is still plenty of star players competing in the competition this year and with a number of clubs hungrier than ever for premiership success, season 2024 should be an absolute thriller.
Co-coaches: Nick Perryman (third year) and Shane Lenon (first year back)
Last year: Fourth (nine wins)
Key gains: Ryan Collins (Osborne), Josh Klemke (Henty), Brad McMillan (year off), Nathaniel Mooney (rugby union), Jake Thorpe, Blake Holloway (Gungahlin), Tom Byrnes (Dubbo), David Johnson (Sawtell)
Key losses: Dan Frawley (retirement), Tom Crakanthorp (overseas), Josh Gunning
Player to watch: Tom Howard - Expect a big year from the emerging young midfielder who grew in confidence last season as the year progressed. Has been impressive in their trial games and will be given the opportunities to flourish this season. The Demons already have a lot of stars in their side and Howard will be the next to achieve that status.
Co-coach Nick Perryman's say: "Yeah we are feeling good, we're excited. We can't wait to get into it."
On whether they deserve to be dubbed as one of the pre-season favourites - "Probably not to be fair. Every year is different so we've got to earn everything we get and we look forward to testing ourselves against everyone. We're really excited to rip in."
Overview: The Demons earn the title of off-season premiers after a stellar recruiting campaign which saw them land over half a dozen talented recruits. They've also kept their departures to a minimum and welcomed home a legendary coach in Lenon. It all looks promising for the Demons and they should be there on the last day of the season. Have every right to feel slightly hard done by with their ranking.
Prediction: Runner up
Coach: Gavin McMahon (first year)
Last year: Fifth (nine wins)
Key gains: Adian Ledson (Belconnen), Tim Coenen, Ben Hodgson (St George), Ash Hard (EWK)
Key losses: Jake Barrett, Jerry Maslin, Luke Gerhard (East Wagga-Kooringal), Zach Oliver (Temora), Matt McGowan, Will McGowan, Mitch Mattingly (North Wagga), Shae Darcy, Nick Pleming (Eastlake), Bailey Wood (Gold Coast), Max Hillier (Osborne), Chase Grintell (Turvey Park), Reilly Mitchell (Murray Magpies), Hugh Wakefield (CSU), Paddy Bray, Charlie McCormack (Northern Jets), Tim Oosterhoff (Lavington)
Player to watch: Braeden Glyde - Has been considered a star within the four walls at Kindra Park for a long time but this could be the year he receives recognition across the competition. Will be provided plenty of opportunities this season to play his best footy and he has the talent to cement himself as one of the league's elite. Should push for Team of the Year selection, maybe even more.
Coach's say: "The boys are obviously very excited after a lot of change over the off-season. The boys are keen to get back out there in green and rip in."
Overview: The Hoppers are under no illusions on where they currently sit after a disastrous off-season where they lost over 20 senior players. However, McMahon is looking at the positives after the exodus and wants to give some of their younger players senior opportunities. This is without question a rebuilding year for Coolamon, however they won't be far from a finals appearance.
Prediction: Sixth
Coach: Sam Martyn (fourth year)
Last year: Third (12 wins)
Key gains: Fraser Menzies (New England Nomads), Jack Powell (Narrandera)
Key losses: Kai Watts (Osborne), Jed Guthrie (Turvey Park)
Player to watch: Jack Powell - Has been a star in struggling teams and now will get the opportunity to show just how good he can be when playing for a premiership contender. Probably has flown under the radar in his previous stints in the Riverina League, however that won't be the case with the Lions and he looms as a genuine Jim Quinn Medal contender.
Coach's say: "We're just really excited, it's been a long pre-season and I think I've mentioned it previously but the way it ended for us last year we've had to stew on it and let it sit inside of us. I think we are looking forward to playing another team for competition points, we're extremely excited and just looking forward to getting into it for the year."
Overview: How do they do it? While the majority of their rivals kept losing players, the Lions managed to not only nearly retain nearly 100 per cent of their list but also bring in star midfielder Jack Powell. The signature of Tom Banuelos is massive and so is the inclusion of Shaun Brooker as an assistant coach. The Lions should've been in the big dance last year, this year they should be there and will probably enter the decider as favourites.
Prediction: Premiers
Coach: Greg Dreyer (fourth year)
Last year: Runners-up (10 wins)
Key gains: Michael Andruszkiewicz (West Broken Hill), Tom Powell (Narrandera), Cooper Kilpatrick, Tom Baxter (UNSW Eastern Suburbs), Heath Northey (London Swans), Tom Tyson (East Wagga-Kooringal), Riley Lucas (Sydney University)
Key losses: Rhys Pollock, Alex Page, Alec McCormick, Dean Simpson, Michael Cudmore (Queanbeyan), Jay Summers (United States), Sam Foley (Glen Eira), Taine Moraschi (UTS Bats), Patrick Payne (Avondale Heights), Nicco Conlan
Player to watch: Kahlan Spencer - He's highly rated at the Swans and expect this to be the year where the young gun establishes himself as one of the competition's elite. Played half forward for a lot of last season but will likely spend more time through the middle this year. Experienced beyond his years, should stake his claim for Team of the Year selection.
Coach's say: "We're all excited, it's probably been a touch shorter pre-season than we've had in previous years. We had an extra four weeks off and started in January so the boys are all pretty keen, the boys have trained really well and consistently. I think we've prepared pretty well so I think we are ready to start playing, obviously there's been a bit of turnover in personnel which is unfortunate I guess. But we are reasonably confident, we'll hit Mango in the first round and reassess and just try and get our game going again."
Overview: Last year runners-up will be without their Queanbeyan quartet, however they have largely replaced them with a Sydney squad. Although losing a couple of talented juniors, they still have more than enough talent to be a strong contender this season. Will probably be half a step behind the top two, but I have been wrong about Griffith before...
Prediction: Third
Coach: Tom Groves (third year)
Last year: Eighth (two wins)
Key gains: Charlie McAdam (Southern Districts)
Key losses: Darcey Cullen (North Albury), Blake Ryan, Jaxon Ryan (Wodonga Raiders), Mason Dryburgh (East Wagga-Kooringal), Will Wakeman (Northern Districts Tigers), Jhi Grundy
Player to watch: Angus Crelley - The young midfielder showed plenty of promising signs last season and looks likely to take the next step in his development in 2024. Entering his fourth year of senior footy, he should have all the tools and opportunity he needs to become the main man for the Crows. If all goes well he should claim his first senior best and fairest.
Coach's say: "We're pretty excited I suppose, like every year we look to improve and there always much anticipation to see how you go to start off with and get into the season I guess."
Overview: It appears that another tough season is on the cards for the Crows. Recruiting has been a difficult task over the past few years and they have also had a fair bit of talent depart over the off-season. They showed glimpses last season and finished the year with two wins, however all signs are pointing to another year down the bottom end of the Riverina League ladder.
Prediction: Ninth
Coach: Nelson Foley (second year)
Last year: Seventh (eight wins)
Key gains: Lachy Kendall (Winchelsea), Jeremy Kirkwood (Canberra), Lachie Johnson (North Wagga), Jay Demby (Parramatta Goannas), Angus Pichl
Key losses: Ben Halse (Eastlake), Luke Lawrence (North Adelaide), Ryan Turnbull (Belconnen), Jono Male (Albury Tigers), Pat Killalea (Lockhart), Sam de Sousa (Melbourne), Wilson Morshead (Temora), Sam Male, Patrick Gardiner
Player to watch: Tristan Wheeler - Enjoyed a promising first season at senior level after a couple of years away playing Group Nine. Has quickly established himself as a leader at the Goannas and was selected as one of three co-captains for the upcoming season. Expect the young defender to have a big campaign in 2024 and push for Team of the Year selection.
Coach's say: "We're really optimistic and excited mostly. We've had a fair turnover this year and I think the way that the club is poised is a little bit different to the last few years. But we've built a really great base from our 17's right up to our two's and senior side."
Overview: There has been a bit of a refresh at the Goannas after a disappointing campaign last season that saw them miss finals by half a game. While they have lost a fair bit of talent, they also claimed the under 17.5's premiership so they clearly have some talented juniors at the club. The senior squad showed some positive signs during their trial games and if they are able to stay relatively injury free then they should sneak themselves into the top five.
Prediction: Fifth
Coach: Mark Carroll (first year)
Last year: Ninth (zero wins)
Key gains: Theo Metcalfe (year off), Alex Carroll (Coolamon), Harry Pole (Mingenew), Brent Rose (CDHBU), Callum Auldist (Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock), Luke Paterson (Barellan), Brayden Rioli, Edward Puruntatameri-Dunn (Tiwi Bombers), Shaun Light
Key losses: Luke McKay, Blake Renet (Woodville-West Torrens), Brad Hutchison (North Albury), Jack Powell (GGGM), Tom Powell (Griffith), Leigh McKay (Belconnen)
Player to watch: Tomas van Buuren - The half forward is coming off a solid season in 2023 and should be entering the prime years of his career. Carroll is a coach who is known to get the best out of his players and van Buuren should reap the benefits of his leadership. Expect him to take the next step this season as the Eagles look to bounce back strongly.
Coach's say: "We're feeling really good, it's come up really quickly and all of a sudden you are just two weeks away. We've had a couple of trials already, against Finley in the first trial and then an intra-club last week. We'll finish off with a hit-out against Lockhart before our first round, the boys will be hopefully ready to go and we've got Leeton first up. It's exciting times at Narrandera footy club."
Overview: Last year was a season to forget for the Eagles who failed to grab a win and claimed the wooden spoon. Losing arguably their best four players over the off-season isn't ideal however Carroll has done a fantastic job in his recruiting. While the players he's brought in aren't superstars, they all have ties to the club and should provide some excitement around footy in Narrandera this year.
Prediction: Eighth
Coach: Cal Dooley (first year)
Last year: Premiers (12 wins)
Key gains: Chase Grintell (Coolamon), Lachy Warren (Williamstown CYMS), Will Ford (Bell Post Hill), Jed Guthrie (Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong)
Key losses: Luke Fellows, Brad Ashcroft, Ethan Weidemann (North Adelaide), Lachlan McRae (retirement), Zac Randal (East Wagga-Kooringal), Rhett Weidemann, Darcy Irvine (Glen Eira), Jack Haggar (Broadbeach), Jack Glanvill (Lavington), Antony Forato, Matt Ness, Luke Mazzocchi
Player to watch: Hayden Smith - Recently announced as the Bulldogs' new skipper and looks to be primed for a big season at the kennel. Missed a fair chunk of footy last season after injuring his cheekbone, however returned ahead of schedule and played a key role in their premiership campaign. After losing a lot of personnel, there should be plenty of opportunity for him to shine in his new role.
Coach's say: "We're really excited, we had a good hit-out on the weekend against East Wagga so everything is coming to fruition now and we are a bit more confident with the way we want to play and how we want to do everything. We are pretty keen to play for points."
Overview: It's no secret that Turvey Park have lost a fair bit of talent over the off-season with 11 members of their premiership team leaving the kennel over the Summer. However some smart recruiting mixed with an insane amount of depth has the Bulldogs sitting well and truly in the finals hunt once again. They will probably fall back a step from where they were 12 months ago, but don't be surprised if they are right amongst it come finals time.
Prediction: Fourth
Coach: Murray Stephenson (fourth year)
Last year: Sixth (nine wins)
Key gains: Henry Cook (Glen Eira), Charlie Bance (year off), Nash Dignan (Sandhurst), Tyson Todd (Palmerston)
Key losses: Brady Morton (Corowa-Rutherglen), Dylan Morton, Jeremy Piercy, Riley Flint (East Wagga-Kooringal), Jock Cornell (Temora), Ben Kelly (Broadbeach), Jackson Kelly (Albury Tigers), Shaun Flanigan (Newcastle), Lochie Field (Marrar), Jesse Manton (Inner West Magpies), Pat Ryan
Player to watch: Sam McNaughton - The young midfielder had a really good first year back at the club however was possibly left in the shadows in comparison to some of his teammates. Should receive more opportunity on-ball this season and could be in line for his first senior best and fairest at the club.
Coach's say: "We're excited, a fair few of our young key position players and younger players across the board have probably had their best pre-season which is exactly what we needed. We're looking forward to getting out there on Friday and enjoying the whole season."
Overview: It's no secret that the Tigers have lost a lot of their top-end talent as their top three from last year's best and fairest have all departed the club over the off-season. The return of Cook and Bance are big additions though and the Tigers have always had plenty of young talent ready to fill vacancies in the senior side. It will be a bit of a rebuilding year for the club, however they won't be too far off the mark and could even make a strong push for finals if everything falls their way.
Prediction: Seventh
