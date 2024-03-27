GGGM and 'Gullie lead chasing pack: Riverina League season preview for 2024

Overview: It's no secret that the Tigers have lost a lot of their top-end talent as their top three from last year's best and fairest have all departed the club over the off-season. The return of Cook and Bance are big additions though and the Tigers have always had plenty of young talent ready to fill vacancies in the senior side. It will be a bit of a rebuilding year for the club, however they won't be too far off the mark and could even make a strong push for finals if everything falls their way.