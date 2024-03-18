Big trip fruitful for Wagga City after 10s success in Port Macquarie

A number of new Wagga City recruits showed they can have an impact in Southern Inland in their first hit out for the club.
Wagga City's big commitment to head to the inaugural Port Macquarie 10s competition certainly paid off.
The Boiled Lollies went through the competition unbeaten after overturning their only slip up against Kempsey in the final on Saturday.
The two teams played out a 7-all draw in their pool stage, the only time Wagga City didn't come away successful across their six games for the competition.
After earlier taking wins against Southern Cross University, Newcastle side Southern Beaches and Lake Macquarie in the pool stage, Wagga City scored a 19-5 over the hosts in the semi-final to set up another shot at Kempsey.
They kept them scoreless in the final, running out 19-0 victors.
Assistant coach Adrian Quilty was impressed by how the side delivered in the final.
"We warmed up a lot better to start with and the boys really kicked into action," Quilty said.
"We didn't go all that way to come second and they pretty well decided they were going to win it and they did."
Tom Blanch first brought up the idea of heading back to his hometown for the tournament.
He had enough support to assemble a team for the 11-hour trip.
Nofoasa Lemalu was one of their new faces that impressed after joining the club from New Zealand.
He looks set to be a handful for rivals in the centres this season and was joined by Welshman Logan Phillips and Irishman Adam Meeham as back line options.
Mason Hughes has also arrived from the club from Wales and is set to add some depth to their back row.
Noa Rabici, Nepia Crowe, Tomasi Nabuliwaqa and Jone Kurusiga were also among the better performers from the more familiar faces.
Wagga City will continue their build up to the Southern Inland season when they host Hall in at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
